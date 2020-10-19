Court win revives Miami-Dade’s COVID-19 curfew in the legal tussle with night clubs

The ongoing fight between Miami-Dade nightlife, especially nudie bar nightlife, and the county government over its COVID-19 curfew took a small swing to the county Monday. An appeals court ruling dropped the curfew curtain again.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said the decision came down too late Monday for enforcement so the midnight to 6 a.m. curfew starts again Tuesday night.

At least Miami-Dade’s night clubs and strip clubs got weekend business and Monday Night Football.

The Third District Court of Appeals of Florida granted a stay of Friday’s injunction order by Miami-Dade Judge Beatrice Butchko. Butchko ruled that because Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Sept. 25 order bans local government coronavirus prevention actions that keep people from working and curfews inherently do that, Miami-Dade’s curfew can’t stand.

Butchko ruled after Miami Gardens’ strip club Tootsie’s Cabaret sued as part of a fight against the county in which all night clubs have some skin. After DeSantis’ order, Tootsie’s stayed open and had incurred a county citation for it.

