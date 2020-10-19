Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Court win revives Miami-Dade’s COVID-19 curfew in the legal tussle with night clubs

The ongoing fight between Miami-Dade nightlife, especially nudie bar nightlife, and the county government over its COVID-19 curfew took a small swing to the county Monday. An appeals court ruling dropped the curfew curtain again.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said the decision came down too late Monday for enforcement so the midnight to 6 a.m. curfew starts again Tuesday night.

At least Miami-Dade’s night clubs and strip clubs got weekend business and Monday Night Football.

The Third District Court of Appeals of Florida granted a stay of Friday’s injunction order by Miami-Dade Judge Beatrice Butchko. Butchko ruled that because Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Sept. 25 order bans local government coronavirus prevention actions that keep people from working and curfews inherently do that, Miami-Dade’s curfew can’t stand.

Butchko ruled after Miami Gardens’ strip club Tootsie’s Cabaret sued as part of a fight against the county in which all night clubs have some skin. After DeSantis’ order, Tootsie’s stayed open and had incurred a county citation for it.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service