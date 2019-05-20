▪ Meet the new Miami Herald CEO Roundtable

For the next six months, the CEOs will give their views on the most important civic and economic issues of the day. We’ll also ask them to share personal stories of their successes and setbacks and tips on how to succeed in the business world. (The next cohort will be chosen in October-November.) Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Miami Herald CEO Roundtable continues with a new group of participants selected from among South Florida’s top business leaders.

For the next six months, the CEOs will give their views on the most important civic and economic issues of the day. We’ll also ask them to share personal stories of their successes and setbacks and tips on how to succeed in the business world. (The next cohort will be chosen in October-November.)

The CEOs come from a variety of companies and nonprofits — both big and small — across Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The industries they represent include education, technology, law, the arts, banking, accounting and the arts.

Do you have a question you’d like to ask the CEOs? Please email Miami Herald staff writer Rob Wiles at rwile@miamiherald.com.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

==

THE MIAMI HERALD CEO ROUNDTABLE IS A WEEKLY FEATURE THAT APPEARS IN BUSINESS MONDAY OF THE MIAMI HERALD. RECENT QUESTIONS HAVE INCLUDED

▪ CEOs address Miami’s racial wealth gap

▪ CEOs discuss transforming healthcare in America

▪ Is the job market as good as it gets?

▪ CEOs split on encouraging marijuana sales in Florida

▪ Unlocking state funds for affordable housing is the right move, CEOS said

▪ CEOs try to lasso healthcare costs, but more needs to be done

▪ CEOs agree that tax breaks are needed to lure businesses to Florida

▪ Technology led to significant changes in 2018 for most CEOs

▪ What are CEOs doing to attract and retain workers?

▪ Most CEOs say salaries will increase in 2019

▪ Most CEOs are in ‘growth mode’ with plans to hire more

▪ CEOs’ 2019 economic forecast offers differing views

▪ How CEOs are trying to attract ‘Generation Z’

▪ Most CEOs say PortMiami should expand more, without hurting the fragile eco-system

▪ Should financial institutions reach more ‘unbanked’ people?

▪ Tech scene throughout South Florida is building momentum

▪ CEOs discuss their top workforce challenges for 2019

▪ The best gift? Even for the most successful people, life is about more than business

▪ Recession ahead? CEOs divided on whether they see signs of one

▪ CEOs: Amazon’s strong look at Miami for HQ2 made the region look hard at itself

▪ Biggest influence on CEOs’ careers? Most say it was a parent

▪ Jobs available? CEOs look at their companies

▪ CEOs keep an eye on Miami’s cost of living

▪ The key to retaining employees? Start with good pay and benefits

▪ Live-work-play? More employees opt to live closer to workplaces

▪ Some CEOs say they’ve raised wages this year

▪ Here are some issues CEOs hope lawmakers keep top-of-mind this election year

▪ CEOs offer varying opinions on higher education

▪ Local firms are doing their part to be more eco-friendly

▪ CEOs are all smiles thanks to local economic boom

▪ Is work-life balance a myth? CEOs share their thoughts

▪ CEOs help employees stsruggling with long commutes

▪ Despite airline woes, CEOs are not changing traveling habits

▪ CEOs have diverse opinions on Trump’s tariffs and other actions

▪ CEOs feel pressure to keep wages competitive

▪ South Florida CEOs say that Miami can sustain David Beckham’s soccer team

▪ CEOs hope common-sense control on assault rifles happens soon

▪ Will Amazon open HQ2 in Miami? Maybe, maybe not, but city’s profile rises, CEOs say

▪ We have much to learn about public transit from other cities, CEOs say

▪ CEOs: Cuban coffee, flexibility and beach picnics help employees balance job demands

▪ CEOs discuss how to deal with extreme views in the workplace

▪ Extra guards, added security measures protect staff and clients

▪ As automation advances, CEOs say humans are still needed

▪ Holiday parties celebrate employees and the year’s successes

▪ These CEOs have zero tolerance for sexual harassment

▪ Will automation change your job? Yes — and no, CEOs say

▪ How CEOs address hostility in the workplace

▪ Good storm planning can stave off disruptions, CEOs find

▪ Storms highlighted serious local issues, CEOs say

▪ Planning, preparation are keys to disaster recovery, CEOs say

▪ CEOs say students who improve certain skills are better prepared for future jobs

▪ Uncertainty about the Affordable Care Act on the minds of CEOs

▪ In a year of challenges, CEOs took risks, learned and grew

▪ CEOs believe community should be involved in making public schools better

▪ Best bosses we ever had inspired, challenged and cared, say South Florida CEOs

▪ South Florida CEOs try to evaluate the nation’s top CEO: President Trump

▪ CEOs’ advice to college students: Network! Internships! Research!

▪ Affordable housing a cause of concern for CEOs

▪ Communication, cool heads key to avoiding public relations nightmares

▪ Meet the new Miami Herald CEO Roundtable

▪ Ahh, the first job. CEOs learned valuable lessons on the bottom rung

▪ It’s getting harder for employees and CEOs to disconnect while on vacation

▪ Florida’s legislators must act on economy and education, CEOs say

▪ Most CEOs provide paid internships, and everyone benefits

▪ Local firms rich in generational immigrants, CEO say, but deportation efforts worry some

▪ Long hours at the office? CEOs say how they avoid burnout

▪ CEOs prefer balance when dealing with a defiant employee

▪ The most important issue facing South Florida this year? CEOs say it’s traffic

▪ Have you been to Cuba? CEOs discuss business and travel opportunities on the island

▪ CEOs discuss their resolutions for the New Year

▪ CEOs: Trump, ugly politics among the biggest surprises of 2016

▪ CEOs’ top request for Trump’s first 100 days: ‘Unity’

▪ CEOs won’t tolerate ugly comments in the workplace

▪ CEOs assess South Florida’s economy for 2017

▪ Did Obamacare hurt your business? South Florida CEOs respond