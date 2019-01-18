Most CEOs say their companies are trying hard to attract ‘Gen Z’

Healthcare is a necessity for all generations, but accessing it is different for Gen Z, which highly values online access in real time. At UHealth, we are developing more “virtual” products for healthcare, including the ability to make clinic appointments, access medical information, and communicate with healthcare providers. We are also developing more products that permit delivery of healthcare services directly to individuals, rather than expecting them to come into our physical facilities to access care.
Dr. Edward Abraham, executive vice president for Health Affairs of the University of Miami and CEO of UHealth - the UM Health System
==
Gen Z makes up 35 percent of AegisFS services and product sales. We are technology, banking and business focused with special emphasis on online services. Gen Z does not want to go to a bank branch but uses our ATM-kiosks while sitting in the car or our mobile App to meet their needs. They are all about “now services” and those who do not meet their needs in the first attempt will lose them forever. Our customer services internal rating is 93 percent. Constant survey for customer satisfaction is a must and they do respond.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Jim Angleton, CEO for Aegis FinServ Corp.
==
Gen Z, like millennials, has a comfort level with technology that surpasses prior generations. They want access to information and on-demand services. At Cleveland Clinic Florida, we’ve worked hard to make accessing our care convenient through same-day appointments, express care options, and virtual appointments. Our MyChart patient portal, which allows patients to access certain test results, request prescription refills, and communicate with their physicians online, was recently enhanced to allow patients to instantly schedule primary care appointments, not just submit requests, and take advantage of earlier appointments with specialists through an online, automated wait list system. In addition, we now use self-registration kiosks to check-in for appointments. All these service features have the dual benefit of improved patient satisfaction and employee productivity.
Wael Barsoum, M.D., CEO and president of Cleveland Clinic Florida
==
It’s all about digital. You have to make banking accessible and convenient, faster and more responsive. If Gen Z can’t do it digitally, you won’t have a customer.
Agostinho Alfonso Macedo, president and CEO of Ocean Bank
==
The long-term vision of MFF is to continue to provide support for young adults to and through the age of 25. We are building services to maintain relationships with this group of Gen Z’ers. We have hired counselors that specifically work on this segment of the population. It is a long-term strategy for us. We also hire recent college grads that have come out of our programs. They are well-suited to better relate to the younger children in our program(s).
Bill Diggs, president, The Mourning Family Foundation
==
We are hyper-focused on attracting and retaining millennials, and our Gen Z team members as our workforce are primarily comprised of these two groups. We ask questions and listen closely to how Generation Z thinks as well as what motivates them and what is important to them. We accomplish this through our companywide “reverse mentoring” approach. We take advice from our current Generation Z and Millennial T-ROCers on how to be relevant to them. How to address their needs. We have made real changes in our culture over the past three years that has allowed us to be attractive to the growing Generation Z population. We feel they are willing to work hard and earn their way. They seem less entitled than millennials although, like millennials, they too need a purpose in their work and flexibility in schedules when appropriate. Unfortunately, there is no way to “check the box” on attracting and maintaining talent. It is a competitive, never-ending, and ever-changing challenge and table stakes to being in business.
Brett Beveridge, CEO and founder
of The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC)
==
Girl Scouts love Gen Z! The girls of Gen Z are true G.I.R.L.s – Go-getters, Innovators, Risk-takers, and Leaders. Every day, I have the incredibly good fortune of working with these inspiring young people. They are a mobilized generation of digital natives who understand collective impact, the power of collaboration, and expect acceptance and inclusion. All day, every day, Girl Scouts puts the girls of Gen-Z at the center of all we do. It is exciting and energizing to be part of building these girls of courage, confidence, and character who are already making the world a better place.
Chelsea Wilkerson, CEO of Girl Scouts Tropical Florida
==
Gen Z is an exciting generation. While their sense of entitlement knows no bounds, they appear to be more fun-loving, and yet serious about today’s issues. These are the adults that best fit my industry, as they lead by example. They are young enough to relate to the youth we serve (ages 6-17), and yet able to show success by being self-directed (attending college, holding a job, passionate about what’s going on around them). Finally, this generation is more diverse and tolerant, so their emphasis is on providing services to everyone, regardless of gender, race, color, religion, or economic status.
Dorcas L. Wilcox, CEO of Miami Bridge Youth & Family Services
==
Broward College aims to make higher education accessible and affordable to everyone. Our students include Baby Boomers, as well as Generations X, Y, and Z. At our most recent graduation, our oldest graduate was 67 and the youngest was 17. Roughly half of our 63,000 students are under the age of 24. Younger generations have grown up in the era of technology and social media, and we must use a mix of approaches that resonate with incoming students who are looking for that innovative edge. From experience in this field, we know there is a need for a holistic approach. The higher education environment requires finding the right combination of measures. Student success, in part, depends on our institution’s ability to communicate with all of our students. Some students prefer social media over email, and preferred platforms vary, some prefer texting, while others prefer a face-to-face chat. To make decisions, younger students tend to rely more heavily on user generated content from strangers than personal networks. We leverage all of these avenues of communication and more. In addition, most of our programs are now structured to allow students the options to learn in the classroom, strictly online, or a combination of both. Our campuses also provide locations for students to engage with each other through gaming spaces and tournaments, art, theater, and co-curricular activities.
Gregory Adam Haile, president of Broward College
==
The greatest asset a company can have to attract a strong and talented workforce, or a customer of any age, is to do work that is purposeful.
Jessica Goldman Srebnick, CEO, of Goldman Properties and Goldman Global Arts
==
The most important aspect for us to engage younger demographics is to be able to gauge their use patterns with immersive and engaging interactions and tie their preferences to the services being offered.
Louis Hernandez Jr., CEO, of Black Dragon Capital
==
As a business law firm, the Gen Z population is not a large consumer of our services. But, members of Gen Z are prospective new attorney and non-attorney team members for our firm, and we wish to welcome them and their energy, perspective and talent.
Paul Singerman, co-chair of Berger Singerman
==
I would love to forget about the millennials, but their parents may sue us or yell at us because they are still hovering over their kids’ lives. In order to attract the Gen Z demographic, you first need to understand them. In my opinion, they will prove to be far more successful than their millennial counterparts, mainly because they have a shorter attention span but a higher desire to achieve success. They are strong multitaskers. They are less tolerant, especially with failure. They prefer to work independently instead of in collaborative group settings. They prefer face-to-face dialogue. They are more optimistic about their futures. They are more technologically savvy, and they care more about conveniences and products then brands, etc. Hence, if these types of individuals are desirable for your business, then simply fill in the oversized open spaces and bring back the private works stations, offer the latest in technology, help create a work environment conducive to their strengths and make sure you offer them more vacation days to find balance.
James “Jimmy” Tate, co-owner and president of
TKA-Evolution Apparel and of Tate Capital,
and co-founder of Tate Development Corp.
===
THE MIAMI HERALD CEO ROUNDTABLE IS A WEEKLY FEATURE THAT APPEARS IN BUSINESS MONDAY OF THE MIAMI HERALD. RECENT QUESTIONS HAVE INCLUDED
▪ Most CEOs say PortMiami should expand more, without hurting the fragile eco-system
▪ Should financial institutions reach more ‘unbanked’ people?
▪ Tech scene throughout South Florida is building momentum
▪ CEOs discuss their top workforce challenges for 2019
▪ The best gift? Even for the most successful people, life is about more than business
▪ Recession ahead? CEOs divided on whether they see signs of one
▪ CEOs: Amazon’s strong look at Miami for HQ2 made the region look hard at itself
▪ Biggest influence on CEOs’ careers? Most say it was a parent
▪ Jobs available? CEOs look at their companies
▪ CEOs keep an eye on Miami’s cost of living
▪ The key to retaining employees? Start with good pay and benefits
▪ Live-work-play? More employees opt to live closer to workplaces
▪ Some CEOs say they’ve raised wages this year
▪ Here are some issues CEOs hope lawmakers keep top-of-mind this election year
▪ CEOs offer varying opinions on higher education
▪ Local firms are doing their part to be more eco-friendly
▪ CEOs are all smiles thanks to local economic boom
▪ Is work-life balance a myth? CEOs share their thoughts
▪ CEOs help employees stsruggling with long commutes
▪ Despite airline woes, CEOs are not changing traveling habits
▪ CEOs have diverse opinions on Trump’s tariffs and other actions
▪ CEOs feel pressure to keep wages competitive
▪ South Florida CEOs say that Miami can sustain David Beckham’s soccer team
▪ CEOs hope common-sense control on assault rifles happens soon
▪ Will Amazon open HQ2 in Miami? Maybe, maybe not, but city’s profile rises, CEOs say
▪ We have much to learn about public transit from other cities, CEOs say
▪ CEOs: Cuban coffee, flexibility and beach picnics help employees balance job demands
▪ CEOs discuss how to deal with extreme views in the workplace
▪ Extra guards, added security measures protect staff and clients
▪ As automation advances, CEOs say humans are still needed
▪ Holiday parties celebrate employees and the year’s successes
▪ These CEOs have zero tolerance for sexual harassment
▪ Will automation change your job? Yes — and no, CEOs say
▪ How CEOs address hostility in the workplace
▪ Good storm planning can stave off disruptions, CEOs find
▪ Storms highlighted serious local issues, CEOs say
▪ Planning, preparation are keys to disaster recovery, CEOs say
▪ CEOs say students who improve certain skills are better prepared for future jobs
▪ Uncertainty about the Affordable Care Act on the minds of CEOs
▪ In a year of challenges, CEOs took risks, learned and grew
▪ CEOs believe community should be involved in making public schools better
▪ Best bosses we ever had inspired, challenged and cared, say South Florida CEOs
▪ South Florida CEOs try to evaluate the nation’s top CEO: President Trump
▪ CEOs’ advice to college students: Network! Internships! Research!
▪ Affordable housing a cause of concern for CEOs
▪ Communication, cool heads key to avoiding public relations nightmares
▪ Meet the new Miami Herald CEO Roundtable
▪ Ahh, the first job. CEOs learned valuable lessons on the bottom rung
▪ It’s getting harder for employees and CEOs to disconnect while on vacation
▪ Florida’s legislators must act on economy and education, CEOs say
▪ Most CEOs provide paid internships, and everyone benefits
▪ Local firms rich in generational immigrants, CEO say, but deportation efforts worry some
▪ Long hours at the office? CEOs say how they avoid burnout
▪ CEOs prefer balance when dealing with a defiant employee
▪ The most important issue facing South Florida this year? CEOs say it’s traffic
▪ Have you been to Cuba? CEOs discuss business and travel opportunities on the island
▪ CEOs discuss their resolutions for the New Year
▪ CEOs: Trump, ugly politics among the biggest surprises of 2016
▪ CEOs’ top request for Trump’s first 100 days: ‘Unity’
▪ CEOs won’t tolerate ugly comments in the workplace
▪ CEOs assess South Florida’s economy for 2017
▪ Did Obamacare hurt your business? South Florida CEOs respond
Comments