Florida Keys live blog: Gov. Scott tours destroyed Keys, no water or power for most

The Florida Keys are reeling from a direct hit by Hurricane Irma that left many without power or water.
The Miami Herald has reporters in the Keys, in Miami, in Tallahassee and embedded with the National Guard. Stay with us for live updates.
Gov. Scott sees ‘shredded’ telephone system and leaky aqueduct on Keys tour
Sept 14, 9:40 a.m.: Gov. Rick Scott toured the Florida Keys Wednesday, where he heard the two main concerns were access to power and water, especially for people in shelters without either.
At the Emergency Operations Center, officials told Scott the famous Keys aqueduct, which carries water from a well field in Miami-Dade County to the 110-mile chain of keys, is full of leaks so there’s not enough pressure to keep the system working. They also noted the island chain’s ATT phone system is shredded.
Keys officials want the Stafford Act — the federal law relating to reimbursement in natural disaster — to provide 90 percent reimbursement to the Keys. Scott promised to talk to President Donald Trump about it later and to lean on the power companies to get electricity restored.
Key West is surprisingly intact, with the real damage between Mile Marker 10 and 50, notably between 20 and 50, from the north of Sugarloaf through Marathon. The most serious wind damage was at Big Pine and Cudjoe Keys. We toured the house of an FWC Officer J. Carroll in Marathon. It was completely destroyed. Nine feet of storm surge rolled through that area.
Sunshine Key is wasted. It's a low lying key with camper vans. They're all knocked over. Pigeon Key on the old seven mile bridge used to have a bridge tender who lived there to tend the draw bridge. All the buildings are gone except the solar structure, which was built later.
One common theme: Everything that's new construction and elevated was fine. Building codes work. Elevation works.
— MARC CAPUTO, POOL REPORTER FROM FLORIDA KEYS
Here is the new reality for the Keys: ‘Very long time to get back to normal’
Sept 14, 8:30 a..m.: The Lower Keys — Big Pine, Little Torch, Summerland, Cudjoe and Sugarloaf — were among the hardest hit by Hurricane Irma.
The devastation caused after the massive eye passed over Cudjoe Key at daybreak Sunday as a Category 4 and the deluge of the storm’s surge that followed is difficult to fathom.
“The damage is immense,” said Big Pine Key resident Vivian Rubio, who stayed in her all-concrete house with her husband Danny throughout the storm. “This is going to take a very long time to get back to normal.”
— DAVID GOODHUE
‘We’re in here for the long haul:’ National Guard sets up Irma command in Keys
Sept 13, 8:40 p.m.: For Hurricane Irma’s victims, help comes in darkness.
Under a reddish half moon, 12 Army National Guard trucks rode across the Florida Keys.
They’ve come from all over the state, these busloads of soldiers, to bring food and water to the hardy — and perhaps foolhardy — few who stayed on the Keys while Irma unleashed her fury. And, most importantly they’ve brought themselves — strapping men ready to keep the peace, for as long as it takes.
Up to 30 days, their initial orders said. The Keys need them.
The Florida Guard has moved into Irma’s disaster zone, where functioning power outlets are rare, communications spotty and flushing toilets nonexistent. A Miami Herald reporter embedded with a convoy, which left Broward County on Tuesday night and arrived in the Middle Keys on Wednesday morning, to witness the massive logistical operation to slowly make the islands habitable again.
“Man,” one soldier said when the sun rose over Marathon. “It looks like a bomb went off here.”
— PATRICIA MAZZEI, EMBED WITH NATIONAL GUARD
Tensions flare at checkpoint as Florida Keys residents pine to go home
Sept 13, 8:00 p.m.: Tensions flared Wednesday afternoon at a police checkpoint as frustrated Florida Keys residents ran into a checkpoint in Islamorada blocking them from going to their homes in the Middle and Lower Keys.
Several cars loaded with families, pets and even elderly relatives who had evacuated pleaded with officers to let them through. Some residents waited for hours in the hot sun. Residents stopped at the checkpoint could go to Coral Shore High at Mile Marker 89 to spend the night. It was still unclear Wednesday evening when the public would be allowed to travel freely on the Overseas Highway, the only road in and out of the Florida Keys.
— DAVID OVALLE AND LARRY KAHN
