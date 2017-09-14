Key West’s famous bars are closed. One opened so Conchs could phone home

More Videos 1:16 Tensions flare at checkpoint as Florida Keys residents pine to go home Pause 1:08 Key Largo resident recounts Hurricane Irma experience 1:38 Aerial footage shows the devastation Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys 0:31 It's slow going on I-75 in North Florida 1:20 Aerial view of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma 0:26 Long lines at south Dade Burger King following Hurricane Irma 1:41 Drone captures aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Manatee County 1:51 Residents of the lower Florida Keys recount when Hurricane Irma came 1:53 Number of dead increases at nursing home without AC 1:23 City of Miami Beach employees help clean up the parks Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Irma winds arrive in Key West The storm, though temporarily weakened by a day along the Cuban coast, came in as the most powerful storm to strike the Keys in more than a half century. The storm, though temporarily weakened by a day along the Cuban coast, came in as the most powerful storm to strike the Keys in more than a half century. Charles Trainor Jr. The Miami Herald

