Here’s the deal with curfews in Miami-Dade and Broward

Following Hurricane Irma, cities across Miami-Dade and Broward have imposed curfews to keep people from driving and walking streets as cleanup begins.
Check the list below to see whether you’re under a curfew and for how long.
Miami Dade County
▪ The entire county is under a mandatory 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. curfew, until further notice.
▪ No cars will be permitted to enter Miami Beach until noon Tuesday.
Broward County
▪ The entire county was under a mandatory curfew that ended 10 a.m. Monday. A new curfew has not been ordered, except in the city of Coral Springs which has ordered an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew until further notice.
Monroe County
▪ The Florida Keys are under a mandatory curfew of dusk to dawn, until further notice.
Comments