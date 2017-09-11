Miami Beach police patrol South Pointe Park as the outer bands of Hurricane Irma reached South Florida early Saturday morning, Sept. 9, 2017. No cars will be permitted to enter Miami Beach until noon Tuesday.
Here’s the deal with curfews in Miami-Dade and Broward

BY CAITLIN OSTROFF

costroff@miamiherald.com

September 11, 2017 3:41 PM

Following Hurricane Irma, cities across Miami-Dade and Broward have imposed curfews to keep people from driving and walking streets as cleanup begins.

Check the list below to see whether you’re under a curfew and for how long.

Miami Dade County

▪ The entire county is under a mandatory 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. curfew, until further notice.

▪ No cars will be permitted to enter Miami Beach until noon Tuesday.

Broward County

▪ The entire county was under a mandatory curfew that ended 10 a.m. Monday. A new curfew has not been ordered, except in the city of Coral Springs which has ordered an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew until further notice.

Monroe County

▪ The Florida Keys are under a mandatory curfew of dusk to dawn, until further notice.

