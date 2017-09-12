If you live in the Keys or parts of Broward, your mail may not arrive but packages may.

With postal service still suspended after Hurricane Irma, private package delivery services have started dropping off items in South Florida.
The United Parcel Service resumed delivering packages in Miami-Dade and Broward counties Tuesday, though delivery is dependent on local curfews, said UPS spokesperson Matt O’Connor. While most areas in the counties are accessible, he said delivery is also dependent on whether the driver feels it is safe. Residents can check online to see if their home is in a delivery zone. Monroe County won’t be accessible for the forseeable future.
"We’re making every effort to deliver the packages as soon as it is possible to safely do so,” he said.
Packages that can’t be delivered after several days will be returned to the sender, O’Connor said. People who have evacuated or can’t return home can redirect their package to a different address through UPS MyChoice. The $5 transaction fee has been waived for the next 30 days in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey.
Residents of inaccessible areas can also send packages to UPS access points, or pre-approved businesses, instead of their address, he said.
FedEx has also resumed service to some areas, said FedEx spokesperson Chris Allen. Those living in South Florida can see if their ZIP code has service here.
The U.S. Postal Service is inspecting its post offices and mail processing centers to check for damage before service can start again, said Polly Gibbs, a spokesperson for USPS. Once facilities are deemeed safe and have power, mail will be delivered. But when that happens depends on each area.
As of noon Tuesday, service has been suspended for the following ZIP codes: 33320 (Fort Lauderdale), 33322 (Plantation & Sunrise), 33325 (Davie, Sunrise, and Plantation), 33326 (Weston, Sunrise, Davie) and 33334 (Fort Lauderdale, Oakland Park and Wilton Manors). Residents can check here for status on their area.
The Keys are inaccessible for the time being, Gibbs noted. All mail that cannot be delivered will be held.
“Our first mission is to restore service,” Gibbs said. “But we have to be safe about it.”
