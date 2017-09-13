Worried about your home in the Florida Keys? Here’s a way to check it out

Although residents and business owners have been allowed to re-enter the upper Florida Keys following Hurricane Irma, access to the lower keys remains restricted south of Mile Marker 73.

Thanks to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, aerial views of much of the Florida Keys are available.

By using the zoom-in feature, the NOAA’s high-resolution images taken from satellites allow homeowners and business owners unable to get to their properties the opportunity to get a glance at their specific location.

Boats tossed from the City of Marathon Marina sit in mangroves following Hurricane Irma as seen from the NOAA satellite imagery website. NOAA grichards@miamiherald.com

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

While Key West images were available on Wednesday afternoon, some of the hardest-hit areas just to the north — such as Cudjoe Key, Summerland Key and Big Pine Key — were unavailable until later in the day.

The entire length of the Keys, with some exceptions such as uninhabited areas, are now included in the imagery.

CLICK HERE: NOAA Hurricane Imagery of the Florida Keys