Election Night 2016: Here’s what’s happening now

The polls are closed and the voting portion of election Day is just about over in Miami-Dade, Broward and across Florida. Here is an updating live blog on the results as they come in.
First election results show Clinton with early 36-point lead in South Florida
7 :15 p.m.: Elections supervisors in Miami-Dade and Broward counties have posted the results of absentee voting, and they show Clinton with an early 68 to 32 lead over Donald Trump in South Florida.
Clinton has 602,271 votes to Trump’s 281,355. Statewide, Clinton has an early two-point lead, according to CNN.
Democrats have hoped to build a large lead over Trump in South Florida in order to help win the state.
