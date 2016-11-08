Results for Broward races signal change in Hollywood, Hallandale Beach

Miami Shores parking lot robbery of $30,000 ring

Car hits church during Sunday service

Construction collapse on Brickell Avenue

King Tide takes park visitors by surprise

Miami police warn public about killer clown pranks

Alligator strolls across street in Doral, Florida

King tide arrives in South Florida

Rocking financial literacy

Carlos Gimenez, Raquel Regalado face off in Miami-Dade mayor's race

0:50