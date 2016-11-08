Gallon, Rojas leading in Miami-Dade School Board races

The Miami-Dade School Board could be in for a shake-up.
With over 80 percent of precincts reporting Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m., Steve Gallon III had a double-digit lead over incumbent Wilbert “Tee” Holloway in the race to represent District 1, which includes Miami Gardens, Carol City and North Miami.
Holloway, a retired AT&T executive, was appointed to the School Board in 2007 by Gov. Charlie Crist. Gallon, a former Northwestern Senior High School principal, is his first serious challenger.
In District 6, which includes Key Biscayne, Coral Gables and South Miami, Maria Teresa “Mari Tere” Rojas is ahead of Modesto “Mo” Abety by double digits. Both candidates bring years of experience working with children. Rojas is a former Miami-Dade teacher, principal and administrator and Abety is the former president of The Children’s Trust. They are vying to fill county mayoral candidate Raquel Regalado’s seat.
The School Board races have been highly contested. In District 1, Holloway and Gallon have traded heated rhetoric at candidate forums, with Holloway criticizing Gallon for his controversial tenure as the superintendent of the Plainfield school district in central New Jersey, and Gallon arguing that Holloway has not done enough to help struggling schools during his time on the School Board.
Meanwhile, Abety has fended off allegations of Communist sympathizing, and accused Rojas of trying to “ride [the] coattails” of her brother-in-law, county Mayor Carlos Gimenez.
Four other School Board seats were up this year. In the August primary elections, incumbent Lubby Navarro beat a challenger for the District 7 seat, which represents parts of Kendall, South Miami Heights and Homestead. Three School Board incumbents — Susie Castillo, Lawrence Feldman and Martin Karp — automatically won another four-year term in June after no one filed to run against them.
There is a lot at stake in the School Board races. The Miami-Dade school district is the fourth largest in the country and oversees a $5 billion budget and 350,000 students. School Board members make decisions about everything from school construction and classroom technology to homework and recess policies.
