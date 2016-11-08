Curbelo defeats Garcia in congressional race

Republican U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo handily held onto his seat on Tuesday in one of the most closely watched congressional races in the country after turning back a challenge from the Democrat he unseated two years ago, Joe Garcia.
With most of the vote counted, Curbelo was ahead by 12 points in the battleground 26th Congressional District, which sprawls from Westchester to Key West, despite a redrawing that pushed its electoral make-up to the left after the Republican ousted Garcia in 2014. The new district’s demographics put the incumbent, who fashioned himself as one of a dwindling species — a moderate Republican — at something of a disadvantage.
But Curbelo carefully threaded the political needle, pointedly repudiating GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump while bolstering his credentials with conservative Cuban Americans in the ethnically and politically diverse district by criticizing Garcia, a former head of the Cuban American National Foundation, for his support of President Barack Obama’s rapprochement with Cuba.
Curbelo, who at one point compared Trump to the late Venezuelan strongman Hugo Chavez, also said he would not vote for Democrat Hillary Clinton, but never publicly revealed his presidential vote despite persistent goading from Garcia.
Curbelo also aggressively attacked on a theme that helped him beat Garcia two years ago: He repeatedly brought up the fact that Garcia’s campaign chief served jail time for running a scheme during the 2014 election to submit mail-ballot requests online on behalf of unsuspecting voters, though Garcia was not charged.
The 2016 race also drew an independent candidate, Jose Peixoto, who campaigned wearing a Trump “Make American Great Again” hat and finished a distant third.
The two leading candidates, both Cuban-Americans, debated three times. They highlighted their significant differences aside from Cuba policy: Curbelo is steadfastly anti-abortion while Garcia is avowedly pro-choice, and Garcia called for a substantial increase in the federal minimum wage, something Curbelo has not supported.
But Garcia also relentlessly tried to puncture Curbelo’s moderate image by casting him as a Trump-like Republican, pointing to several votes the freshman congressman cast to repeal the Affordable Care Act as well as his sponsoring of legislation to curb public assistance for Cuban refugees, some of whom may abuse the entitlements. He also derided Curbelo, a former lobbyist, for declining to release a list of his clients.
In fact, both candidates earned reputations for staking out positions that weren’t always aligned with their parties’.
In his two years in office, Curbelo went along with his party on the vast majority of House votes. But he also at times broke ranks to vote against defunding Planned Parenthood, to support President Obama’s climate-change regulations and against shutting down the government.
Garcia, too, earned a reputation as something of a maverick during his one term. He voted more than once against Obama’s effort to close the U.S. military prision at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and supported a bill that would have suspended the penalty on Americans who fail to maintain health-care coverage.
Curbelo also significantly outspent Garcia. Curbelo raised more than $3.5 million, compared to Garcia’s $1.1 million, according to Federal Elections Commission reports as of two weeks ago.
Garcia, ardently pro-Clinton, counted on the Democratic nominee’s popularity in South Florida to help recover the seat he lost after a single term. He touted his Clinton connections and appeared on stage at recent Clinton rallies. But Curbelo capitalized on a slip Garcia made: The Democrat was secretly recorded characterizing Clinton as sexually unappealing, a comment Garcia later called “stupid.”
