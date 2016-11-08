Doral’s first mayor headed for runoff election against incumbent mayor

Doral voters reelected an incumbent councilwoman and will go back to the polls for a runoff to decide the mayoral race and another seat on the City Council, based on unofficial election results late Tuesday.
The only post decided Tuesday was City Council Seat 3, where Councilwoman Christi Fraga was reelected. With all 11 precincts reporting, Fraga earned about 53 percent of the vote while research analyst Digna Cabral and certified public accountant David Hernandez received 25 and 21 percent respectively.
Mayor Luigi Boria, 58, is headed to a runoff against former mayor Juan Carlos “JC” Bermudez, 54. Bermudez earned about 47 percent of the vote while Boria secured 33 percent. Sandra Ruiz, 54, an incumbent councilman, received about 20 percent of the vote.
Since no candidate secured the simple majority (50 percent plus one vote) needed to win outright, there will be a runoff election on Dec. 13.
Also in December, voters will decide the winner of City Council Seat 1 between Claudia Mariaca, 42, a parent-teacher association board member and homeowners association director, and Adriana Moyano, 43, a marketing company owner.
Mariaca earned about 29 percent of the vote while Moyano secured about 23 percent. Carlos Pereira, 42, who unsuccessfully ran for State House District 105 in 2014 got about 18 percent of the vote; Jackeline Alers, a dance and fitness company owner received about 14 percent of the vote; Enza Mongiovi-Vera, co-owner of a home building services company received about 12 percent of the vote; Jackelin Guiza, owner of a consulting firm got about 4 percent of the vote.
Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3
