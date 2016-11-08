Two Miami-Dade judicial races too close to call

Two Miami-Dade run-off judicial elections were too close to call late Tuesday.
Mark Blumstein, a former U.S. Navy lawyer and Surfside City Commissioner, appeared to be edging out Luis Perez-Medina, a Miami-Dade public-corruption prosecutor.
The two candidates had emerged from a group of four during August’s primary election. Blumstein won the most votes then, but the race went to a run-off because he did not reach more than 50 percent of the vote.
With 758 of 783 precincts reporting, Blumfield led Perez-Medina by less than three percentage points
Blumstein heavily played up his Navy credentials – for years, he was an active-service service lawyer and he appeared in uniform in his political ads. Today, he runs a private legal firm, touting his participation in a class-action lawsuit against manufacturers of defective Chinese dry wall.
It seemed to be enough to best Perez-Medina, who prosecutes corruption cases after working his way through the ranks of the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office over a decade. The law is his second career – for decades, Perez-Medina worked in the insurance industry. But he attended Florida International University’s law school at night, graduating in 2006.
In the other race, Oscar Rodriguez-Fonts – a Miami-Dade assistant public defender and former Miami assistant city attorney – was essentially tied with Carol Breece, a lawyer with the Broward Inspector General’s office and a former prosecutor.
With 758 or 783 reporting, Rodriguez-Fonts led by less than 5,000 votes.
Tuesday’s two-runoff elections came three months after seven judges, five of them incumbents, won seats during the primary election in August.
