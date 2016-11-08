Broward election day results sluggish compared to some counties

Broward County has been showing election results at a slower pace than some other large counties in Florida.
Shortly after 7 p.m., Broward posted results from early voting and absentee ballots. But it wasn’t until about 8:30 p.m. that the county posted the first results from precincts — displaying results from 91 of 577 precincts.
At about 8:54 p.m., the county showed 278 out of 577 precincts. Results showed Hillary Clinton in the lead by about 262,000.
When Broward Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes was asked about why Broward’s results were lagging behind, she said that results in 381 precincts were available and seemed surprised to hear that a smaller amount on posted on the website accessed by the the public.
“We are not comparing to other counties,” she said. “We can’t always compare to other counties.”
Observers are carefully watching the Broward results because it is the bluest county in the state and could determine the outcome for Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump in Florida.
Broward has 600,000 registered Democrats, the highest in the state.
