Deadline day: How franchise tag decisions around the NFL impact Miami Dolphins’ plans

More from the series 2021 NFL Free agency preview Free agency begins March 17. Who are the best players available? And will the Dolphins make a play for them? We explore in this series of player profiles ahead of the league new year. Expand All

Tuesday’s franchise tag deadline is a significant event for the Miami Dolphins, even though they have no free agent worthy of the tag.

Entering the day, they had the eighth-most cap space in the league ($35.6 million), according to Spotrac. And they have the look of a team ready to use it.

But before they can, they had to learn which of the top free agents actually make the market.

A significant one who will not: dynamic Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. The Bucs tagged him Tuesday, ESPN first reported.

That narrows the list of high-end pass catchers to Kenny Golladay (Detroit Lions), Allen Robinson (Chicago Bears) and, if we’re being generous, Corey Davis (Tennessee Titans).

And even if Godwin wasn’t on Miami’s wish list, Tampa Bay’s decision to lock him up for another year will presumably make it harder to land one of those who make it to free agency. When the supply drops, the price goes up. The Dolphins could presumably trade for Godwin, but it would take a premium pick plus a big contract.

But there might be a silver lining to this: The Bucs, like all teams, can only tag one player. That means the Buccaneers’ impact linebackers Shaquil Barrett and Lavonte David will be available, if they don’t sign an extension by next week.

More franchise tag news

▪ Speaking of impact defenders, Steelers pass rusher Bud Dupree will not be tagged and should be available in free agency, ESPN reported. The Dolphins have the need and the budget for a player such as Dupree, Barrett and David after deciding to part ways with Kyle Van Noy.

Elsewhere, the Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to draft Trevor Lawrence, and he will have a bodyguard as protection in tackle Cam Robinson. The Jaguars tagged him Tuesday. Likewise, Panthers lineman Taylor Moton has also been tagged.

So were Broncos safety Justin Simmons, Jets safety Marcus Maye, Giants defensive tackle Leonard Williams and Washington Football Team guard Brandon Scherff.

Patriots guard Joe Thuney, a target for the Dolphins in 2020 before New England decided to tag him, will likely be allowed to reach the open market.

This is a developing story and will be updated as events warrant.