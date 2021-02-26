NFL free agency preview: Titans’ Corey Davis could ultimately be top WR on the market

More from the series 2021 NFL Free agency preview Free agency begins March 17. Who are the best players available? And will the Dolphins make a play for them? We explore in this series of player profiles ahead of the league new year. Expand All

Corey Davis

2020 team: Tennessee Titans.

Position: Wide receiver.

Age: 26.

ESPN free agent ranking: 18.

2020 stats: Fourteen games (12 starts), 65 catches on 92 targets, five touchdowns, 15,1 yards per catch, three drops, 86.9 Pro Football Focus grade.

2020 salary: $4 million (including bonuses).

Market value (per Spotrac): Four years, $39.4 million.

Player summary: The talent was always there. Davis was the No. 5 overall pick in 2017 for a reason. But it wasn’t until 2020 — the final season of his rookie deal since the Titans declined to pick up his fifth-year option — that Davis’ production met his potential. He played second fiddle to A.J. Brown in Nashville, but that will soon change. Davis almost certainly will be a No. 1 option for someone else in 2021.

Likelihood he joins the Dolphins: Moderate-high. Perhaps the Dolphins prefer Allen Robinson. Or maybe they love Chris Godwin or Kenny Golladay. But if none of those three makes it to the open market — which is a real possibility due to the franchise tag — expect the Dolphins to make a push for Davis, who provides nearly the same pop as those aforementioned wideouts but at a fraction of the projected cost.

Quotable: “He’s been consistent for us the whole year, obviously got banged up a little bit yesterday so that played a big part in it. But I can always count on Corey. No matter what was going on, had that trust in him, that belief. He’s obviously extremely talented and made big plays for us over the course of the year. — Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill on Corey Davis.