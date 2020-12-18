There’s never been a year like 2020. There’s never been a better time to say thank you

Dear Readers:

In my 41 years as a reporter and editor at the Miami Herald, we’ve been through a lot together: economic crises, civil unrest born of inequities in the justice system, contested elections, harsh disagreements over politics and policies, hurricane seasons seemingly without end.

But there’s never been a year like 2020, when all of those challenges blended together with a pandemic on top.

It’s almost insensitive to say there’s never been a tougher time to be a journalist, because it’s never been more difficult to be a doctor. Or a nurse. Or a teacher. Or an Instacart deliverer. Or a tourism worker. Or a parent. Or ... or ... or….

At the same time, there has never been a better time to say thank you.

Thank you for subscribing and supporting our journalism. With your help, the teams at the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald have stood tall in 2020 to tell stories big and small to help you navigate this most difficult year.

That included essential information on coping with and battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Our reporters provided the most up-to-date data on the spread of the pandemic, and where and how to get tested. Our visual team honored and told the story of our front-line health care workers.

From the moment the pandemic began escalating in South Florida, our reporters battled for access to information to share with the public, and held local and state officials accountable, from revealing how Gov. Ron DeSantis blocked the release of data to an article we called A Numbers Game, which looked at the gyration of COVID-positive numbers in Florida against a backdrop of the state government’s policy decisions and pronouncements.

Before, during and after national and local protests over social justice and police tactics, Herald reporters dug into misconduct in South Florida. We exposed the story of a Hialeah officer allowed to work the streets while under FBI investigation for sexual assaults, investigated the record of the prosecutor who has never charged an officer in a fatal shooting and explained how union clout has made it difficult to discipline or fire officers who cross the line.

We explored the history of racial disparity in Miami-Dade’s economy. During the fall election season, we dug deep on candidates for Congress and local government, and our investigative team focused on issues of disinformation and voter suppression.

There were stories to celebrate as well. Such as the story of the Miami police officer who became a mentor to a teenager he clashed with during a Black Lives Matter demonstration. Or the Miami woman who placed a refrigerator outside a store in Liberty City and filled it with groceries for the food insecure.

When professional sports returned, a surprising and electrifying Miami Heat team raced to the NBA Finals. After losing 105 games in 2019, the young Miami Marlins made the playoffs for the first time since 2003. And the Dolphins — !!! — are on a playoff push behind a talented young coach, a fierce defense and a rookie quarterback.

Perhaps there’s never been a more difficult time than 2020. But we know 2021 can be better — and we can all play a role in making it so.

We know food insecurity is a huge problem in our community, and as we’ve reported, local food banks are struggling to keep up with the need. Many of our neighbors now lack the resources necessary to feed their families. To help turn the tide, the Herald is partnering with the United Way of Greater Miami on a special initiative to fight food insecurity. It’s called Spread the Good, and your gift will support the vital work of food banks and food pantries in our community that are working to support our neighbors in need.

And as we enter the new year, we’ll strive to focus on the stories that matter to you. And that means listening. Please share that with us.

Yes, there’s never been a more difficult time — for so many in our community. But there’s never been a better time to make a difference.

Let’s do it together.