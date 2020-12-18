Families in South Florida are going hungry. Here’s how you can help

The Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald have teamed up with United Way of Miami-Dade to raise money for local families this holiday season. “Spread the Good,” a joint campaign launched Friday, is collecting funds that will go directly to local nonprofits working to feed families in South Florida.

Food insecurity continues to plague many local families as food banks sound the alarm on growing need and dwindling supplies. A recent study that looked at U.S. Census data from October found that 16% of Florida households with children said they sometimes or often did not have enough to eat.

Donations raised by United Way through the campaign will strengthen local food banks, including its own two food cupboards, which primarily serve veterans and families with children in Early Head Start programs. The nonprofit’s two sites distribute at least 40 pounds of food a week.

“We have seen firsthand the hardships our community is facing through the COVID-19 emergency response efforts we began in March. The pandemic has underscored the power of working together toward the greater good,” said Maria C. Alonso, president and CEO of United Way of Miami-Dade. “We are proud to partner with the Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald in this crucial effort to fight hunger and Spread the Good for individuals and families that are still struggling through the significant impacts of the pandemic this holiday season.”

The campaign has no definitive end date but will run through December and at least part of January. McClatchy, the Herald’s parent company, also rolled out the campaign in other markets.

“We’ve worked with United Way on different projects and initiatives in the past and we know there’s a huge need for food security in the community; coming together to solve some of that problem is extremely important,” said Nancy Meyer, Miami Herald president.

To make a donation visit portal.unitedwaymiami.org/SpreadGood