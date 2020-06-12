Floridians flattened the COVID curve. Then, amid upbeat talk, the numbers began to rise

More from the series
In mid-April, Gov. Ron DeSantis started talking about reopening Florida, saying the worst of the novel coronavirus pandemic was behind the state. Reported new COVID-19 cases had steadily declined that month.
“People were literally just frightened to the dickens,” DeSantis said on April 20, criticizing the news media and public health experts for in his view exaggerating the crisis.
At the time, the numbers had been trending downward. But by the time reopening began, the state no longer appeared to be meeting federal reopening guidelines for declines in new cases or positivity rates, although the numbers had not returned to peak level, a Miami Herald data analysis shows. (The Herald was able to perform an independent analysis of positivity because it exclusively obtained non-public state data. Read the methodology for our analysis.)
Alberto Moscoso, a spokesman for the Florida Department of Health, did not challenge the Herald’s finding but defended the governor’s approach without providing the state’s own analysis. “The Governor’s first priority in reopening Florida continues to be maintaining the health and safety of all residents,” he said.
Now, the state is moving into the second phase of reopening as both positivity — the percentage of individuals testing positive out of total people tested — and new cases continue to rise.
The Herald analyzed how COVID-19 entered the state largely unnoticed at first, how cases spiked, how Floridians flattened the curve — and how that encouraging trend began to show signs of reversing.
On March 1, the state reported its first confirmed cases of COVID-19. But an examination of the state’s public data shows investigators at the Department of Health have traced COVID-19 cases as far back as early January, when people who later tested positive first began to feel symptoms.
The Herald used symptom onset dates — which can be loosely correlated with the date someone got sick — to show how COVID-19 spread through Florida in early 2020. (On the main page of its public dashboard, DOH plots cases by the date it received positive test results, which can be weeks after someone fell ill.)
Unable to see the graphic below? Click here to reload the page.
Data obtained by the Herald end on May 13, so reporters could not independently analyze positivity rates or the effect of batch dumps after that date.
However, an analysis of DOH’s public data shows that since then three-day averages of new cases and positivity continued to rise across the state through early June — a potentially worrying trend as the state moves further into reopening.
El Nuevo Herald reporter Ana Claudia Chacin contributed to this report.
