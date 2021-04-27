Inside the COVID Unit: Where are they now? Join our conversation with ICU staff and their families

More from the series Inside the COVID Unit: Battling the Coronavirus Pandemic in Miami A five-part documentary series that documents what happened beyond the swinging doors of the COVID-19 unit at Jackson South, as Miami emerged as a national hot spot for infection. Expand All

Inside the COVID Unit: Battling the Coronavirus Pandemic in Miami, a five-part Miami Herald/McClatchy documentary series, tells the harrowing stories of front-line workers, their patients and their families as they faced the coronavirus pandemic as it struck Florida in 2020.

The series, filmed by a Miami Herald/McClatchy visual journalist and by Jackson South workers themselves, shows viewers what went on behind the swinging doors of the ICU in the months after COVID-19 forced hospitals to close to visitors. Over five episodes, we see the everyday courage of hospital workers who put their lives on the line for their patients, the emotional toll it took on their loved ones, and the unimaginable loss some have been forced to endure throughout the pandemic.

Now, we catch up with the front-line workers and their families for the first time since we finished filming.

Join us for a virtual conversation with the documentary’s participants to discuss what it was like having their work and personal lives amid COVID caught on video.

The panel will include Dr. Andrew Pastewski, ICU medical director at Jackson South Medical Center; his wife, Melinda Li; Julio Valido, a registered nurse who worked with COVID patients at Jackson South; his wife, Elizabeth Valido, and Reshma Kirpalani, the McClatchy visual journalist who directed the documentary. The panel will be moderated by Amy Driscoll, deputy editorial page editor for the Miami Herald and former editor for health policy.

RSVP using the form below (or by clicking here) to join us on Thursday, April 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Loading…

MORE FROM THIS SERIES