The COVID-19 pandemic struck the Sunshine State hard in the spring of 2020. As an onslaught of patients with the new and deadly disease threatened to overwhelm South Florida’s medical system, doctors and nurses inside one small community hospital in Miami-Dade County did something extraordinary.

They started recording. The pain. The determination. The growing realization that this was unlike anything they had ever encountered.

Through heartbreak and hope, they documented what happened beyond the swinging doors of the COVID unit at Jackson South, as Miami emerged as a national hot spot for infection. With the hospital closed to visitors, they kept recording from April through October, capturing the everyday courage of the medical workers who put themselves and their families at risk to fight an unseen enemy.

A Miami Herald/McClatchy visual journalist was allowed to film inside once and conducted extensive interviews outside the hospital as well to document the unfolding crisis. The result is a chronicle of courage and breakdowns, of fear and wonder and of patients and loved ones separated by a killer virus.

Inside the COVID Unit: Battling the Coronavirus Pandemic in Miami tells the stories of front-line workers, their patients and the families of both. It reveals the sacrifices made and the cost in lives. Even with all the tools of modern medicine, nothing had prepared them for this.