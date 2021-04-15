Coronavirus
Episode 4: Jackson South gets through first COVID wave, but virus fears invade home
Inside the COVID Unit: Battling the Coronavirus Pandemic in Miami
A five-part documentary series that documents what happened beyond the swinging doors of the COVID-19 unit at Jackson South, as Miami emerged as a national hot spot for infection.
Episode 4: Tested
The first wave of cases has passed and the COVID unit at Jackson South is closed — for now. But the strain on the families continues, with COVID still a simmering threat.
Julio is back in Jackson housing, and his children are with his parents as his wife waits for test results. They are both without their kids, their worst fear. Andrew and Julio work together to help Julio’s wife, Elizabeth, who is terrified and alone.
Dianne Washington attends an empty church service for her husband and son because she doesn’t want anyone to gather for the funeral and potentially spread the infection. She tries to be strong as she watches the love of her life being lowered into the ground — from a distance.
In Episode 4 of Inside the COVID Unit, cases may have fallen but a second surge is being predicted. The disease continues to take its toll.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
How a Miami ICU’s war on COVID was caught on video
Inside the COVID Unit: Battling the Coronavirus Pandemic in Miami, a five-part Miami Herald/McClatchy documentary, tells the remarkable stories of front-line healthcare workers, their patients and their families in one small public hospital as the coronavirus pandemic hit Florida in 2020.
Granted extraordinary access at Jackson South Medical Center in Miami-Dade County, the Miami Herald and McClatchy documented the hopes and heartbreak of those deep inside the battle against a new and deadly disease. The series, filmed with the help of doctors and nurses working in the Jackson South COVID unit, shows viewers what went on past the swinging doors of the ICU in the months after COVID-19 forced hospitals to close to visitors. Read more about how Inside the COVID Unit was produced.
