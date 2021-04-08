Episode 3: COVID hits close to home for Jackson South workers as Mother’s Day approaches

Episode 3: Homecoming

After weeks of struggling to save patients inside the COVID unit, things are finally starting to look up at Jackson South. In early May, Andrew reports that the hospital is planning to close its COVID ICU. And after 46 days in the hospital, their first intubated coronavirus patient is discharged for rehabilitation.

Julio is excited to reunite with his family, only to get devastating news about his wife. Mother’s Day during the pandemic takes on a new meaning, as Dianne Washington mourns the loss of half of her family and Andrew and Julio struggle to maintain normalcy.

In Episode 3 of Inside the COVID Unit, the families linked to Jackson South try to find ways to handle the increasing burdens of the pandemic.

