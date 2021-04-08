Coronavirus
Episode 3: COVID hits close to home for Jackson South workers as Mother’s Day approaches
Inside the COVID Unit: Battling the Coronavirus Pandemic in Miami
A five-part documentary series that documents what happened beyond the swinging doors of the COVID-19 unit at Jackson South, as Miami emerged as a national hot spot for infection.
Episode 2: Video chats offer little respite from COVID fears for families of Jackson South workers
Episode 1: Patients on ventilators. Hotel instead of home. COVID comes to Jackson South.
Meet the ICU staff, patients facing COVID-19 in Miami, and the director behind the series
How this Miami ICU’s war on COVID was caught on video in unsparing detail
Episode 3: Homecoming
After weeks of struggling to save patients inside the COVID unit, things are finally starting to look up at Jackson South. In early May, Andrew reports that the hospital is planning to close its COVID ICU. And after 46 days in the hospital, their first intubated coronavirus patient is discharged for rehabilitation.
Julio is excited to reunite with his family, only to get devastating news about his wife. Mother’s Day during the pandemic takes on a new meaning, as Dianne Washington mourns the loss of half of her family and Andrew and Julio struggle to maintain normalcy.
In Episode 3 of Inside the COVID Unit, the families linked to Jackson South try to find ways to handle the increasing burdens of the pandemic.
How a Miami ICU’s war on COVID was caught on video
Inside the COVID Unit: Battling the Coronavirus Pandemic in Miami, a five-part Miami Herald/McClatchy documentary, tells the remarkable stories of front-line healthcare workers, their patients and their families in one small public hospital as the coronavirus pandemic hit Florida in 2020.
Granted extraordinary access at Jackson South Medical Center in Miami-Dade County, the Miami Herald and McClatchy documented the hopes and heartbreak of those deep inside the battle against a new and deadly disease. The series, filmed with the help of doctors and nurses working in the Jackson South COVID unit, shows viewers what went on past the swinging doors of the ICU in the months after COVID-19 forced hospitals to close to visitors. Read more about how Inside the COVID Unit was produced.
