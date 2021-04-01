Episode 2: Video chats offer little respite from COVID fears for families of Jackson South workers

Episode 2: Heroes

With Julio still isolating from his family, now in housing provided by Jackson South, his wife and children try to cope with his absence. But video chats aren’t the same as being there in person, especially for the children. His wife, Elizabeth, is terrified Julio will catch COVID.

While Dianne Washington grieves the loss of her son to COVID-19, her husband lies in the hospital battling the same virus. She calls on her faith to help her through the terrible ordeal. Unable to be at her husband’s bedside, she talks to him in video chats.

In Episode 2 of Inside the COVID Unit, Andrew sees his ICU staff demonstrate courage in the face of this terrible disease as he tries to save Dianne Washington’s husband. His wife, Melinda, at home with their two children, worries about the mental toll this is taking.

Despite it all, Andrew and Julio return to the hospital each day to keep fighting.

