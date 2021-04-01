Coronavirus
Episode 2: Video chats offer little respite from COVID fears for families of Jackson South workers
With Julio still isolating from his family, now in housing provided by Jackson South, his wife and children try to cope with his absence. But video chats aren’t the same as being there in person, especially for the children. His wife, Elizabeth, is terrified Julio will catch COVID.
While Dianne Washington grieves the loss of her son to COVID-19, her husband lies in the hospital battling the same virus. She calls on her faith to help her through the terrible ordeal. Unable to be at her husband’s bedside, she talks to him in video chats.
In Episode 2 of Inside the COVID Unit, Andrew sees his ICU staff demonstrate courage in the face of this terrible disease as he tries to save Dianne Washington’s husband. His wife, Melinda, at home with their two children, worries about the mental toll this is taking.
Despite it all, Andrew and Julio return to the hospital each day to keep fighting.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
How a Miami ICU’s war on COVID was caught on video
Inside the COVID Unit: Battling the Coronavirus Pandemic in Miami, a five-part Miami Herald/McClatchy documentary, tells the remarkable stories of front-line healthcare workers, their patients and their families in one small public hospital as the coronavirus pandemic hit Florida in 2020.
Granted extraordinary access at Jackson South Medical Center in Miami-Dade County, the Miami Herald and McClatchy documented the hopes and heartbreak of those deep inside the battle against a new and deadly disease. The series, filmed with the help of doctors and nurses working in the Jackson South COVID unit, shows viewers what went on past the swinging doors of the ICU in the months after COVID-19 forced hospitals to close to visitors. Read more about how Inside the COVID Unit was produced.
