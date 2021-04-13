What does the J&J vaccine ‘pause’ mean for MDC North and the rest of South Florida?

How will the federal government’s call to “pause” the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of blood clots affect South Florida sites?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that the state will pause J&J distribution in accordance with the guidance issued early Tuesday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The governor, who recently received the single dose J&J shot, said that Florida has not seen any “significant affects” caused by the vaccine. A total of 473,416 people have received the J&J single dose so far in Florida, according to Monday’s vaccine report.

CDC, FDA calls for pause in J&J. Which vaccine site does this affect in Florida?

People 18 and older in Florida were previously able to get the single-dose J&J at the federally supported site at Miami Dade College North campus or at one of the other FEMA hub sites in Tampa, Jacksonville and Orlando.

J&J vaccinations are temporarily suspended at these locations. One-day J&J pop-ups that were set to open in Homestead and Wellington on Tuesday have been canceled.

MDC North and the other FEMA hub sites will continue to offer second-dose Pfizer shots, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, which oversees the state’s vaccine distribution.

J&J shots have been available by appointment only through Publix, Walmart, Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Sam’s Club. The pharmacies did not immediately respond to the Miami Herald’s request for comment. However, it’s likely that J&J vaccinations have also stopped at these locations.

What does this mean for you?

People 16 and older who received their first Pfizer shot at MDC North or one of the other main FEMA sites can still get their second Pfizer shots at the location as usual. The FEMA satellite sites in Liberty City and Cutler Bay are also still giving second-dose Pfizer shots.

If you’re still looking to get your COVID-19 vaccine, you should start looking for a place that offers Pfizer or Moderna. That could be at a state-run or county-run site or at select pharmacies. (More on this later.)

Hard Rock Stadium, Snyder Park and other state-run sites will not be affected

Most of the state-run sites in Miami-Dade and Broward counties give Pfizer while some offer Moderna. None give J&J. So, you can still get your shot.

Sites that require appointments include loanDepot park (formerly Marlins Park) in Little Havana, Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale, Tree Tops Park in Davie and TY Park in Hollywood.

To pre-register for an appointment, visit myvaccine.fl.gov

Sites that do not take appointments include Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens (preregistration is recommended), Bucky Dent Park and Babcock Park in Hialeah; the Overtown Youth Center; Oak Grove Park in Northeast Miami-Dade. That means you can just show up and wait in line. Keep in mind that Hard Rock Stadium is a drive-thru location.

What about Miami-Dade run sites or South Florida hospitals?

County-run sites Tropical Park, Zoo Miami and Homestead Sports Complex give Pfizer or Moderna, depending on supply. People 16 and older can pre-register for an appointment at miamidade.gov/vaccine.

South Florida hospitals that have previously scheduled COVID-19 vaccinations, including Jackson Health System, Broward Health and Baptist Hospital, usually give Pfizer. Some hospitals will sometimes schedule Moderna. Check the hospital’s online portal for appointment availability.

Are COVID-19 vaccines still available at Publix, Walmart, Winn-Dixie, CVS and other pharmacies?

Yes. You can still try to get an appointment online for Pfizer or Moderna.

CVS Health, which owns Navarro Discount Pharmacies, CVS and CVS y mas, schedules Pfizer. Some Walgreens schedule Pfizer, others Moderna.

Publix usually schedules J&J shots on Wednesday, but that’s likely canceled because of the federal government’s J&J pause You can still try to book a Moderna appointment on Friday.

Walmart and Sam’s Club likely won’t schedule J&J anymore, but some of their stores schedule Pfizer, others Moderna. Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más have likely also paused their J&J scheduling, but you can still try to find one that is scheduling Moderna.

