Hialeah has opened a third COVID vaccination site. It’s now for Pfizer and Moderna

Hialeah’s third COVID vaccine site opened Tuesday, a block from its busiest street. Unlike the Babcock and Bucky Dent park sites, Milander Center was going to offer Johnson & Johnson single shots starting Wednesday.

Instead, after Tuesday’s FDA and CDC recommendation of a pause on giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it’s going to be a Pfizer site for two days, then closed for four days before re-opening as a Moderna site.

Where and when?

Milander Center, 4800 Palm Ave. Translating Hialeah streets into Miami-Dade street numbering, that’s four blocks east of Northwest 57th Avenue/Red Road and one block south of Northwest 103rd Street.

Gates open at 6:30 a.m. and shots start at 9 a.m.

Which vaccine?





Pfizer, Tuesday and Wednesday, April 13 and 14. Then, Moderna from April 19 through 23.

Are appointments necessary?

Nope. This is a walk-up site.

Who can get vaccinated?

Florida residents 18 or older with either a Florida driver’s license or a state identification card. Tuesday and Wednesday, 16- and-17-year-olds can get it with a parent or legal guardian present and a birth certificate, driver’s license or passport.