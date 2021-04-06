Where can you get a COVID vaccine in Miami-Dade and Broward without an appointment?

Having trouble getting a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in South Florida?

Try a walk-up site. Several locations in Miami-Dade and Broward don’t take appointments, so you can show up and wait in line. Remember, you don’t have to get vaccinated in the county where you live. But proof of Florida residency is required, such as a driver’s license.

A few other things to remember:

▪ People 16 and older can get Pfizer’s vaccine. People 18 and older can also get Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

▪ Teens 16 and 17 will need to show proof of their age (driver’s license, birth certificate, current passport) and must have a parent or legal guardian with them the day of their vaccination. Besides proof of Florida residency, families will need to fill out a screening and consent form.

Where can I get a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment in Miami-Dade and Broward?

▪ FEMA-supported site at Miami Dade College North campus. The site has J&J and second dose Pfizer shots and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointments are not required. If you want to pre-register for an appointment, visit myvaccine.fl.gov.

▪ Bucky Dent Park, 2250 W. 60th St. in Hialeah. The site has Pfizer and is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or until supplies run out.

▪ The city of Opa-locka COVID-19 vaccine site is at the Helen Miller Center, 2331 NW 143rd St. The site has Pfizer and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointments are not required but pre-registration is recommended. To pre-register, visit Commvax.patientportalfl.com.

▪ Overtown Youth Center, 1551 NW First Ave., has Moderna and is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

▪ Oak Grove Park, 690 NE 159th St. in Northeast Miami-Dade has Moderna and is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

▪ Broward College North Campus, 1000 Coconut Creek Blvd., has Moderna and is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

▪ Vizcaya Park, 14200 SW 55th St.. in Miramar, has Pfizer and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supplies run out.

This article will be continuously updated.