FEMA pop-ups moving to Liberty City and Cutler Bay again — this time for second doses

The federally supported vaccination pop-ups in North Miami Beach and Miami Springs are moving again to Liberty City and Cutler Bay to administer second doses in the final stretch of their run.

The FEMA pop-up sites are at Allen Park Community Center at 1770 NE 162nd St. in North Miami Beach and at the Miami Springs Community Center at 1401 Westward Dr. through 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 7.

Then on Thursday, April 8, the “satellite” sites will open at Charles Hadley Park, 1350 NW 50th St. in Liberty City and at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St. in Cutler Bay.

Both sites will administer second dose Pfizer shots only. Appointments are not needed. You can just show up and wait in line.

The Liberty City pop-up will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 8 to April 13. The Cutler Bay site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 8 to April 10 and from April 12-13.

Then the pop-ups will end their run. The sites were part of a federal and state partnership to expand vaccine access in underserved communities.

The FEMA “hub” at Miami Dade College North Campus will continue to offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and second dose Pfizer shots until May 26. The site opens every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and appointments are not needed.

Here’s what else you need to know:

What to know about second doses at FEMA satellite sites

▪ Only second-dose Pfizer shots will be available at the two pop-ups.

▪ You will need to show your CDC vaccination card and a state-issued ID, such as a driver’s license, to get your second shot.

▪ You should not get your second dose before the date on your vaccination card, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

▪ People who get their first Pfizer shot at a FEMA site can switch among the three FEMA vaccine centers in Miami-Dade for their second dose.