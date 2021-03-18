Where can you get Johnson & Johnson? What about Pfizer and Moderna? A South Florida list

Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says all three vaccines can help prevent severe disease and death by teaching our immune systems how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19.

Health experts say you should not wait for a particular vaccine to become available, especially with how difficult it is to snag one. The goal is to get vaccinated, period.

Even so, that hasn’t stopped people from picking a favorite. Finding a site that has a dose available is the challenge.

Here’s what we know so far about which vaccines are being offered in South Florida. Keep in mind that this may change at any time because of supply allocations:

Which COVID-19 vaccines are available in Florida?

The three COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use in the United States are available in Florida, but not in every location.

The Pfizer vaccine is for people 16 and older and requires two doses, 21 days apart. Moderna’s vaccine requires two doses 28 days apart. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is a single dose. Both Moderna and Johnson & Jonhson’s are for people 18 and older.

People who have had a severe allergic reaction to ingredients in the vaccine or had a severe reaction after a previous dose should not get their second dose, according to the CDC. Ingredients of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the Moderna vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be found at FDA.gov.

Where to get Johnson & Johnson vaccine in South Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida would not get Johnson & Johnson shipments for several weeks. So South Florida’s federally run site at Miami Dade College’s north campus and two FEMA pop-up sites that move across the county will no longer have J&J vaccines in stock for now. Pfizer will still be available.

What about at retail pharmacies?

Publix, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más stores might still have some in stock.

The stores are part of the federal retail pharmacy program, which means they get their vaccine shipments directly from the federal government. Their vaccine allocations are separate from Florida’s. None of the companies have announced whether their J&J shipments are also delayed, so it’s worth a shot.

▪ Publix at 7 a.m. on Wednesdays schedules appointments online for Johnson & Johnson vaccinations. It schedules Moderna shots on other days. To check for slots, visit publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida.

▪ Select Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más stores offer Johnson & Johnson. Others offer Moderna. To check for slots at Winn-Dixie, visit winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine. For Fresco y Más, visit frescoymas.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine.

▪ Select Walmart and Sam’s Club stores offer J&J. Others have Pfizer or Moderna. You cannot pick the one you get. To check for slots at Walmart, visit walmart.com/COVIDvaccine. For Sam’s Clubs, visit samsclub.com/covid.

Where to get Pfizer vaccine in South Florida

▪ FEMA site at MDC North — Appointments are not required. To preregister for a slot, visit myvaccine.fl.gov. You will wait in line standing, not in your car.

▪ Federally run pop-ups that move across Miami-Dade County — The pop-ups will be at Charles Hadley Park in Liberty City and at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center in Cutler Bay through March 23. Just show up because the sites do not reserve spots by appointment. You will wait in line standing, not in your car.

▪ Jackson Health System in Miami-Dade County — To check for slots, visit jacksonhealth.org/keeping-you-safe/.

▪ Navarro Discount Pharmacies, CVS y más and select traditional CVS stores — Visit CVS.com to check for slots.

▪ Miami-Dade County-run sites Tropical Park, Zoo Miami and Homestead Sports Complex will sometimes schedule Pfizer shots. Other times the sites will have Moderna, according to its website. To preregister for a slot, visit miamidade.gov/vaccine or call 305-614-2014.

▪ All state-run sites in Miami-Dade and Broward counties offer Pfizer. To preregister for a slot at the following locations, visit myvaccine.fl.gov. To preregister by phone in Miami-Dade, call 888-499-0840 or TTY 888-256-8918. For Broward, call 866-201-6313 or TTY 844-252-2003.

In Miami-Dade, this includes Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and Marlins Park in Little Havana. In Broward, this includes Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale, Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs, Markham Park in Sunrise, Tree Tops Park in Davie, Tradewinds Park in Coconut Creek and Central Regional Park in Lauderhill, and Broward College’s Coconut Creek campus.

An exception: Unlike the other state-run sites, Bucky Dent Park in Hialeah, the parking lot at the Overtown Youth Center and Oak Grove Park in Northeast Miami-Dade do not accept appointments. You can just show up and wait in line for a shot.

▪ Broward Health — To check for slots, visit www.browardhealth.org/pages/being-healthy-vaccine.

▪ Nicklaus Children’s Hospital offers Pfizer to teens and young adults ages 16 to 21 who are being treated for certain high-risk conditions. To check for slots, visit https://www.nicklauschildrens.org/about-us/coronavirus-updates/covid-19-vaccines.

Where to get Moderna vaccine in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County-run sites Tropical Park, Zoo Miami and Homestead Sports Complex will sometimes schedule Moderna appointments. Other times the sites will have Pfizer, according to its website. To preregister for a slot visit miamidade.gov/vaccine or call 305-614-2014.

▪ Publix at 7 a.m. on Mondays and Fridays schedules appointments online for Moderna vaccinations. It schedules Johnson & Johnson shots on Wednesdays. To check for slots, visit publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida.

▪ Select Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más stores offer Moderna. Others offer Johnson & Johnson. To check for slots at Winn-Dixie, visit winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine. For Fresco y Más, visit frescoymas.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine.

▪ Select Walmart and Sam’s Club stores offer Moderna. Others have Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson. You cannot pick the one you get. To check for slots at Walmart, visit walmart.com/COVIDvaccine. For Sam’s Clubs, visit samsclub.com/covid.

This report will be continuously updated.