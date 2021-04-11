No appointments necessary and expanded COVID vaccine hours begin Monday at Hard Rock Stadium

Monday starts an attempt at vaccination acceleration at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, according to the changes in hours and requirements at the drive-thru site announced Sunday by FEMA Master Public Information Officer Mike Jachles.

Here are the changes.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., 7 days a week.

Vaccine used: Pfizer. And, yes, if you need to get a second dose, you can get it here.

Number of vaccine doses per day: Jachles said the hope is to give 3,000 first doses and 2,000 second doses per day.

Appointments: Not required, but there’s a preference that folks register at the FLVax website, commvax.patientportalfl.com.

Who’s eligible: Florida residents 18 and over and 16 and 17-year-olds accompanied by a parent or guardian (bring a birth certificate or legal documentation showing parent or legal guardian status).