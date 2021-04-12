A one day pop-up Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine site will open April 13 in Homestead

One is the key number in the City of Homestead’s pop-up COVID vaccine site that’ll open Tuesday, April 13, as in “one day” and “one shot.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Where is it in Homestead?

The FOP Lodge, 675 N. Homestead Blvd.

How long will the site be open?

Tuesday, April 13, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until all the shots are gone.

Which vaccine is being used?

The Johnson & Johnson single shot vaccine.

How many shots are available?

400.

Is an appointment required?

No. It’s an all-comers vaccination site for Florida residents ages 18 and up.