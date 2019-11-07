In case you missed it

Miami’s District 2 commissioner Ken Russell, right, is congratulated by a supporter during an elections watch party at Sweet Mercy Brewing Company in Coconut Grove on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Russell won his reelection. mocner@miamiherald.com

LOCAL ELECTIONS: Most of this week’s elections will to go runoff votes. That’s the case for races in the city of Miami, Hialeah and Miami Beach. In Homestead, the results were more clear cut.

CLIMATE GENTRIFICATION: As seas rise, Miami’s black communities fear displacement from the high ground.

ARCHITECT’S GROVE HOME FOR SALE: One-time home of iconic Miami architect Kenneth Triester now on the market.

CO-WORKING DOCTORS: ShareMD is planning a major expansion in Florida.

