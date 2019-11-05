Miami Beach leans No on pay bump for commissioners, Rosen Gonzalez may go to runoff

Voters in Miami Beach appear to be leaning toward rejecting a proposed pay increase for city commissioners and the mayor that would increase their salaries 650%, according to partial ballot returns released by Miami-Dade County just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The salary hike was rejected by voters last year. Early returns from Election Day, along with absentee and early voting, showed the No votes overtaking votes in favor of Referendum 2.

But voters may be asked to return to the polls.

With almost half of the city’s precincts reporting, and just under 8,000 votes cast, none of the 12 candidates vying for three City Commission seats netted a simple majority of total votes — although one, former state representative David Richardson, was close at 49%.

It appears likely at least one contest, the Group IV commission race, is headed for a runoff. And it is too early to tell if the other two will be decided Tuesday night, as the remaining precincts report their results.

In Group IV, former Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez is seeking to regain her old seat that she gave up to run for Congress in 2018. She has received a little more than a third of votes cast in her race, edging out Michael Barrineau and Steven Meiner, who were neck-and-neck based on early returns before 8:30 p.m.

In Group V, incumbent Commissioner Ricky Arriola has received a little less than half of the vote. Challengers Raquel Pacheco or Stephen Cohen could force a runoff if Arriola does not receive 50% of cast ballots, plus one vote.

In a post on Facebook Tuesday morning, Arriola shared an photo of himself running with friends. He seemed confident he would win outright.

“[T]his is the only running I am doing today! No runoffs,” he wrote in a comment.

In Group VI, former state representative David Richardson held a convincing lead over Adrian Gonzalez, with Richardson receiving just under half of the vote and Gonzalez with more than a third.

Voters also seemed poised to reject Referendum 1, which would increase the mayor’s term from two to four years and change the mayor’s term limit from three two-year terms to two four-year terms. A little more than half of voters cast ballots against the measure.

The pay raise for commissioners appears destined to fail after voters rejected a nearly identical referendum in 2018. The margin then was 534 votes. The main difference between this year’s question and the 2018 referendum was that the new version stipulated the raise would not go into effect until the city’s November 2021 general election instead of taking effect immediately.

The city charter set salaries in 1966 at $6,000 and $10,000, respectively, for the commissioners and the mayor, but that does not include the monthly stipends and car allowances elected officials enjoy.

With all stipends and allowances taken into consideration, commissioners receive $39,000 a year, the city said. The mayor makes $40,000. Their pensions are dependent on the overall earnings, not what is set in the charter.

Referendum 2 cites the lower figure when asking voters if they want to raise the salaries. The referendum asks to increase the pay to $45,381 for commissioners and $75,636 for the mayor, the value of the 1966 salaries adjusted for the cost of living.

If approved, salaries in the future would be increased annually based on the Consumer Price Index, although not to exceed 3% a year.