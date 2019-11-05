Early Homestead election results show Losner, Fletcher and Roth taking leads

Early results in Homestead’s runoff election started trickling in Tuesday evening. With voting precincts starting close, here are the early leaders in the races for mayor, Council Seat 2 and Council Seat 3.

In the September primary, fewer than 3,000 residents cast ballots out of 32,420 registered voters, to whittle down the then 10-candidate field to six for Tuesday’s general election.

As it stands now, mail-in ballots, early voting ballots and 18 out of 22 precinct votes have been tallied. So far, 3,153 residents have put in a vote.

For the mayoral race, former councilman Steven Losner is leading with 55.85% of the cast votes. Former mayor Jeffrey Porter, 59, is trailing behind with 44.15%.

Mayoral Candidate Steven Losner Steven Losner

Sean Fletcher, 47, is peeling away from Dennis Maytan Jr., 52, in the Council Seat 2 race. Fletcher, the security manager for FPL’s Turkey Point Nuclear Generating Station, has received 57.67% of the vote. Maytan, a former city parks and recreation director, has received 42.33%.

Council Seat 2 Candidate Sean Lee Fletcher

In Council Seat 3, incumbent Roth is beating former police officer William Rea. Roth, 55, has received 54.95% of the ballots cast. Rea, 60, has received 45.05%.

Incumbent Council Seat 3 Candidate Lawrence Leo Roth

The only female candidate, incumbent Patricia Fairclough, ran unopposed for a third term in Council Seat 6 and was automatically reelected in September.