Early results show a longtime politician and an incumbent leading in Miami election

With mail ballots, early voting and about two-thirds of Election Day votes counted, former state senator Alex Diaz de la Portilla and auto parts retailer Miguel Angel Gabela have an early lead ahead of five other candidates in the race to represent Miami’s first district. In District 2, incumbent Commissioner Ken Russell appears to be cruising to a victory without a runoff.

Incomplete returns show Diaz de la Portilla and Gabela have received the most votes in the District 1 race, with Diaz de la Portilla holding a substantial lead. Political consultant Eleazar Meléndez and real estate broker Horacio Stuart Aguirre both trail Diaz de la Portilla and Gabela by several hundred votes. Three other candidates were even further behind. Voting precincts closed at 7 p.m. If no candidate receives more the 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will go to a runoff Nov. 19.

A section of the city that runs from the Health District through Allapattah and Grapeland Heights to part of Flagami, District 1 is one of five zones represented on the Miami City Commission. The district’s current commissioner, Wifredo “Willy” Gort, is term-limited this year. Seven candidates have campaigned to succeed him.

Turnout in District 1 is already greater than in 2015, when Gort last won re-election. Without even counting turnout on Election Day, 29% more voters cast ballots through the mail and at early voting sites.

In District 2, incumbent commissioner Ken Russell has a large lead with well over 50 percent of the votes. Three other candidates trailed far behind Russell, with the remaining Election Day results unlikely to bridge the gap enough to force a runoff.

Miami’s second district includes the city’s waterfront communities from Coconut Grove to Morningside, including downtown and Brickell.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.