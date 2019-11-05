Four seats are open in the Hialeah election. Here are the early results

Voters cast ballots in the Hialeah municipal election shortly after the polls opened Tuesday morning. Miami Herald

Polls have just closed in the city of Hialeah, but early results are showing two of the candidates supported by the city’s mayor are beginning to lose their sway in the election.

Lourdes Lozano, the race’s only incumbent and Luis González, a former city councilor are behind their opponents in Groups 1 and 2 after mail-in and early voting ballots have been counted.

Although the city’s Cuban-born mayor, Carlos Hernández, wasn’t on the ballot, he strongly supported four candidates: Lozano, González, Jackie García-Roves and Oscar De la Rosa, the stepson of Miami-Dade County Commissioner Esteban Bovo.

Mónica Pérez, an elementary school teacher with no political experience, is ahead of Lozano, with 56.60% or 4,598 votes counted from early voting and mail-in ballots turned in prior to Election Day. Lozano, who has been a city council member since 2011, is behind at 43.40% or 3,525 votes.

González, who was a council member from 2005 to 2017 is trailing slightly behind Jesus Tundidor, the former vice chair of the city’s planning and zoning board. The Group 2 race, which has five candidates, will likely go into a runoff Nov. 19 with Tundidor securing 32.98% or 2,823 votes and González with 29.64% or 2,537 votes.

A runoff would happen if no candidate wins more than 50% of the votes.

In Group 3, Jackie García-Roves has 45.10% or 3,669 votes. Milagros “Milly” Herrera, who has led a grassroots effort, was second with 22.37% or 1,820 votes. The other two candidates in the race trail behind Herrera.

De la Rosa, an attorney, has 63.28% or 5,205 votes in the Group 4 race. Michael Anthony Horgan, a school teacher for nearly two decades, has 36.72% or 3,020 votes.

Thirteen people were running to fill four seats on the Hialeah City Council. Council members Jose F. Caragol (Group 2), Vivian Casals-Munoz (Group 3), and Isis Garcia-Martinez (Group 4) reached the city’s limit of three consecutive terms and couldn’t run again.