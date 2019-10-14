Things To Do
The ultimate bucket list: Everything you have to do in (almost) every Miami neighborhood
Whether you live here or are just visiting, we want you to have a good time in Miami.
Yes, we know sometimes having a good time can be difficult due to rain, flooding, gridlock, bad drivers, $18 cocktails and the general fury that comes with living in or near Miami. That is why we are offering to help you with our expansive, extremely useful bucket lists.
These lists are where you will find the absolutely essential things to do and see. This way you can safely plan what to do before Miami drives you to abandon your dreams and hopes for humanity, leaving you to hide quivering and weeping in your closet for all eternity.
So get busy. Here’s where to go and what to do.
Wynwood
The clock is ticking on this downtown hot spot. Spend some time there before the whole place turns into Condoworld.
Coral Gables
Great food, great entertainment - or you can drive around wishing you lived in a mansion.
Coconut Grove
The Grove has been bringing the fun since the 1960s, when Monty’s opened.
South Beach
Sometimes, crossing the causeway is worthwhile.
Hialeah
It’s one of the best places in Miami to shop for all your appeasing-the-saints needs. Plus: the best Flanigan’s.
Little Haiti
Things are changing swiftly in this neighborhood, so enjoy events like the family-friendly Sounds of Little Haiti before the konpa is silenced forever.
Kendall
How can you not want to visit this romantic village - we mean, census designated area - and pledge your devotion at the Love Locks bridge at a strip mall?
South Miami-Dade
If you haven’t been to Coral Castle yet, allow us to change your life.
Aventura
The mall is the center of the Aventura universe.
The Everglades
See gators, birds and more gators.
Broward
Don’t hate our cousin to the north. There are lots of fun things to see in Broward. Like the Winterfest Boat Parade and strip malls. No offense, Kendall.
