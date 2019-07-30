Aventura bucket list: An exhaustive look at the most interesting things to do in Aventura

This bucket list will prove exactly how much there is to do in Aventura besides hit the mall.

How long has it been since you experienced the wonderland that is Miami-Dade County’s northenmost city, Aventura?

This vibrant, lively community, nestled against a gridlocked Biscayne Boulevard and lacking even an inch of beach access, is unforgettable. And it’s so much more than a place to collect expensive traffic violations due to an overabundance of red light cameras.

It’s also a mall.

Ha! It’s totally more than that, too. There are many ways to spend your time in beautiful Aventura. (No, we don’t mean Gulfstream Park. That’s Hallandale. Stop trying to claim it, Aventura.) Here are just a few of the diverse and interesting ways to enjoy the “City of Excellence.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Shop at Aventura Mall

Like a swollen tick glutted on capitalism, the mall just keeps growing.

Some people will try to tell you this is the only reason to travel to Aventura, unless you like traffic congestion. It is not! We swear. But we admit you could spend a day at this giant mall, which is far superior to Dadeland and has basically every overpriced store known to mankind. Also a Cheesecake Factory.

Eat at Treats Food Hall

There’s even a Chipotle.

This food court - wait, we mean food hall - boasts a Luke’s Lobster, My Ceviche, GoGo Fresh, Poke 305, Shake Shack and more. It was named the best mall food court in the state of Florida. You know what that means?

It’s in the mall.

See a movie

Welcome to two hours of being annoyed by your fellow man.

The AMC Aventura 24 is a great place to see a film, if you don’t mind people walking in and out of the theater, talking and texting throughout whatever movie you want to see and bringing toddlers to R-rated 10 p.m. show. Sometimes the staff even cleans the bathrooms.

You can see for yourself at Aventura Mall.

Check out Florida’s largest Apple store

Get your Apple on.

A huge, brand new store opens August 10. Guess where.

Slide!

SHARE COPY LINK A 93-foot tall slide sits at the entrance of Aventura Mall as part of a new three-story wing expansion on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. The expansion added new restaurants, stores and an outdoor fountain.

You can ride the Aventura Slide Tower, designed by German sculptor Carsten Höller and the Miami firm Permuy Architecture, for free! It’s a fun ride you can take at Aventura Mall.

Experience art

Feel the love! Well, not literally. Leo Diaz/Hero Image of Aventura Mall

Aventura is a veritable museum of amazing modern art. You can see one of the late Robert Indiana’s “Love” sculptures. You can see works by Takashi Murakami and Julian Opie. You can see Nate Dee’s flora and fauna of Florida and your kids can frolic in a whimsical fountain designed by The Haas Brothers. You can even take a guided tour to find them all. It’s all free to view at the best gallery in the city, the Aventura Mall.

Make a splash at Tidal Cove Water Park

We KNEW there was something that wasn’t at the mall. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

AHA! This super amazing new water park ISN’T IN THE MALL. I mean, it’s right behind the mall, basically within walking distance. But no matter! Tidal Cove is primarily intended for guests of the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, but nonguests can buy a day pass ($75 Monday-Thursday; $105 Friday-Sunday).

The slides are super fun and provide panoramic views of the mall.