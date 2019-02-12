Hialeah bucket list: All the things you need to do in Hialeah before you die

When in the mood for Asian-style noodles use your noodle and head to Ohho Noodle Market near the University of Miami, where it lures students and foodies with low prices.

Slurp or twirl noodle dishes here, where slurping shows your delight. Housed in a revamped Burger King building, the interior transports you to a noodle stall on the streets of Hong Kong with wood tables and graffiti. Behold an ad for a 1930s cigarette girl, Chinese opera singers and a giant pig above the counter, where you can sit and watch the wok action.