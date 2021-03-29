Have the spring breakers left? Time to try these new restaurants in Miami Beach

Carbone was among several several New York City-based restaurants to open a location in Miami. World Red Eye

Sometimes it seems as though Wynwood gets all the attention.

We’re here to remind you there are plenty of new restaurants on Miami Beach, too.

Some are in hotels. One is small as a pop-up in a lobby; others are vendors in a newly reopened food hall. Yet another is a big name from New York.

Here are some of the new restaurants that opened recently in Miami Beach.

Ambersweet

The outdoor terrace at Ambersweet, the new restaurant at The Confidante Miami Beach. MICHAEL PISARRI

This restaurant in the retro-cool Confidante hotel has indoor and outdoor space and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner from a menu curated by Executive Chef Armando Diaz. Don’t forget to have one of the fun craft cocktails like the Drop Me Lemon Drop in the Lounge next door.

4041 Collins Ave.

Layla

The terrace at Layla overlooks the Collins Canal. There’s also an indoor dining area.

Now open at the Kayak Miami Beach hotel, Layla aims to help people connect over Middle Eastern cuisine. There’s also a secret exclusive rooftop bar, which you access via a hidden staircase and can’t visit without an invitation.

2216 Park Ave.

Abba

Expect a menu that you’d find in a Tel Aviv café, the owners say.

Want to imagine you’re eating al fresco at a Tel Aviv café? Head to Abba Telavivian Kitchen and experience the Mediterranean flair from the creators of My Ceviche and Pura Vida Miami. It’s serving breakfast and lunch now and plans to add a dinner menu soon.

864 Commerce St.

Cafe Isola

Chicken marsala at Cafe Isola.

Chef José Mendin closed his beloved Pubbelly in Miami Beach’s Sunset Harbour neighborhood and opened this Italian restaurant in its place with chef Santo Agnello of Lucali.

1418 20th St.

Carbone

Carbone was among several several New York City-based restaurants to open a location in Miami. World Red Eye

Major Food Group from New York opened this wildly popular spot that serves classic Italian-American “red sauce” dishes like veal Parmesan and spicy rigatoni, along with a classic Caesar salad.

49 Collins Ave.

Cafe Americano

All day breakfast is king at both locations of Café Americano. MICHAEL PISARRI

After opening its first East Coast location of this Las Vegas staple at the Victor Hotel in December, Cafe Americano opened a second location in March at the Redbury South Beach. Due to Miami Beach curfew, neither restaurant is operating around the clock but will shift to a 24 hour model once curfew is lifted.

1144 Ocean Drive and 1776 Collins Ave.

Osteria Morini

Osteria Morini has outdoor seating along the Collins Canal. MICHAEL PISARRI

Now open inside the Kimpton Palomar South Beach, this Northern Italian spot from the group behind the Michelin-star rated Marea and Ai Fiori serves grilled meat and seafood as well as signature pasta dishes indoors or outside along the Collins Canal.

1750 Alton Road

Cafecito by David’s Cafe

David’s Cafecito is opening as a pop-up at Shelborne South Beach.

The beloved Cuban restaurant David’s Café has returned in the form of a pop-up inside the Shelborne South Beach hotel. Expect traditional Cuban sandwiches as well as croquetas and pastelitos (and cafecito, of course).

1801 Collins Ave.

Time Out Market Miami

La Santa Taqueria will open inside Time Out Market Miami food hall.

The food hall closed in 2020 during the pandemic but has reopened with familiar vendors and a few new vendors like the Hapa Kitchen & Eatery, which serves Hawaiian fare; La Santa Taqueria and S&D Burger from the 33 Kitchen team.

1601 Drexel Ave.