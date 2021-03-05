This beloved Cuban restaurant closed last summer. Now it’s returning to Miami Beach

David’s Cafe closed in South Beach during the pandemic. Now it’s reopening in the Shelborne hotel.

A Miami Beach institution is back — in Miami Beach.

David’s Cafe, which opened in 1977 on Lincoln Road and closed last summer at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic amid financial issues, is coming back to life at the Shelborne South Beach.

Now called David’s Cafecito, the family-owned spot for coffee and Cuban cuisine is opening a pop-up inside the Shelborne’s lobby (there’s also outdoor seating).

The menu will feature breakfast and lunch items, with morning offerings like the Tostada Cubana, a breakfast wrap with eggs, sausage and cheese as well as an avocado and salmon tostada. Naturally, it wouldn’t be David’s without Cuban specialties, including a traditional Cuban sandwich, guava and cheese pastelitos, croquetas and empanadas.

You can also order fresh juices or batidos, a Cuban-style milkshake. And of course, there’s coffee.

David’s Cafecito is opening as a pop-up at Shelborne South Beach.

“In Cuban culture, Colada is deliberately served with little cups for sharing and to bring the community together,” said Adrian Gonzalez, son of original owners Alfredo and Maria Gonzalez, in a press release. “We look forward to continuing our 44-year tradition of serving South Florida.”

Steven Hiblum, general manager of Shelborne South Beach, is happy the hotel is continuing that 44-year tradition.

“As an iconic South Beach hotel, we wanted to give our guests a taste of what true Cuban cuisine and Miami culture is like,“ he said. “David’s Cafecito is a thriving family business that has made its mark in the local Miami community.”

The restaurant has changed locations a couple of times before, leaving its original space on Lincoln Road in 2012 for a location near 10th Street and Collins Avenue. In 2014, it reopened on Alton Road before shutting down last year.

David’s Cafecito

Address: Shelborne South Beach, 1801 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

Opening: March 18

Hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily