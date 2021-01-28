This New York Italian favorite is opening a new restaurant in Miami Beach

Osteria Morini has outdoor seating along the Collins Canal.

Miami chill by day, SoHo energy by night.

That’s the atmosphere you will find at the new Osteria Morini in Miami Beach.

Altamarea Group, the New-York based group behind the new restaurant, is famous for its Michelin-star rated Marea and Ai Fiori in addition to the Osteria Morini brand. The 3,700-square-foot Miami Beach location, inside the Kimpton Palomar South Beach, joins sister restaurants in New York City, Long Island, New Jersey and Washington, D.C.

The dining room seats 100, with bar seating for 15 and al fresco dining on the patio seats 45 along the Collins Canal. There’s also a private dining option with seating for 20.

Corporate Executive Chef Bill Dorrler, who has launched all Morini restaurants, and Chef de Cuisine Julio Cesar Ramos will oversee the menu, which highlights Northern Italian cuisine. Start with plates to share, like Battilardo (cured sliced meats, cheeses and spreads), the signature Mare Seafood salad or Polpettine with prosciutto and mortadella meatballs.

The interior of Osteria Morini in Miami Beach. MICHAEL PISARRI

Entrees include such signature pastas as cappelletti (truffled ricotta ravioli with prosciutto) and tagliatelle (bolognese ragu, parmigiano) and grilled meats and seafood.

“We’re bringing many of Morini’s trusted favorites to Miami, and we’re excited to adapt part of our menu to align with the local vibe and Miami lifestyle with some new, lighter options as well,” said Dorrler in a press release. “This is my fifth Morini opening, and Chef Ramos and I are particularly looking forward to incorporating Miami flavors and products – think locally caught seafood and the freshest Florida produce – creating the perfect balance of cuisine and cocktails.”

Speaking of cocktails: The wine list celebrates sustainable wine from small, family-operated vineyards, while Beverage Manager Shanna Beattie shows off signature drinks like Morini’s Negroni, made of Bombay Dry Gin, Campari and Cinzano 1757, and the Negroni Bianco, a white variation with Junipero gin, Gran Classico Bitters and Cocchi Americano.

This is South Beach, though, so you’ll find Miami-inspired cocktails on the menu, too: the Passione Arrabbiata (Espolon Blanco, Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, passion fruit, lime, chili) and Old Cuban (Appleton Rum, Ca’ Del Bosco Francicorta, mint and bitters).

The restaurant opens with dinner hours only but will eventually open for breakfast, brunch and lunch in a few months. Delivery and takeout starts Feb. 10.

Not surprisingly, pasta is a specialty at the Italian restaurant Osteria Morini. MICHAEL PISARRI

Osteria Morini Miami Beach

Where: 1750 Alton Rd, Miami Beach

Opens: Feb. 4

Hours: 5-10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday; 5-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Hours will expand to include breakfast, brunch and lunch later this spring.