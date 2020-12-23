This 24-hour Las Vegas spot just opened its first East Coast location on Miami Beach

This magical concoction — carrot cake French Toast — is one of the 24-hour breakfast specialties at the new Café Americano on South Beach.

A Las Vegas staple is coming to South Beach times two.

Cafe Americano Ocean Drive, the first East Coast location for the brand, is now open at the Hotel Victor in Miami Beach. The 24-hour diner concept can’t stay open 24/7 just yet — it has to abide by the Miami Beach curfew, which means it has to shut down at midnight (with holiday exceptions). But when it’s open, you can always order breakfast (or cocktails).

A second location will open at the Redbury Miami Beach on Collins Avenue in January.

The main draws of the restaurant, which has locations in Caesars Palace and Paris Las Vegas, is a massive breakfast menu, late-night offerings and a fancy cocktail program. The Ocean Drive venue will even have an outdoor oceanfront terrace for dining.

“Miami is just as nocturnal as the sin city, L.A. or New York,” said Matias Pesce, CEO of V&E Restaurant Group, in a press release. “V&E Restaurant Group is excited to elevate not only the late night dining scene but South Beach’s breakfast offerings.

Whether you’ve got a hankering for a tiramisu waffle, Cuban sandwich, fish n chips, double bacon cheeseburger or kiwi matcha tea bowl, Café Americano has you covered with your favorite comfort food, cocktail or all-day breakfast dish.”

For breakfast, which is served all day, consider the Carrot Cake French Toast (carrot cake slices griddled in spiced French Toast batter and topped with cream cheese frosting, toasted pecans and maple candied carrots). Or build your own avocado toast, which comes with two toppings (like grilled asparagus or smoked bleu cheese), though for $2 apiece you can pile on extras.

There’s also a Southwest Vegetable Omelet with roasted corn, black beans, peppers , tomatoes, onions and cheddar cheese, huevos rancheros and an All American Breakfast with three eggs, choice of meat, house potatoes and toast.

If breakfast foods aren’t doing it for you, the menu from executive chef Matthew Fresinski offers lots of other choices, including locally-inspired dishes like Tropical Ceviche (golden corvina and shrimp, tossed with coconut milk, passion fruit, mango, red onion, red pepper, aji amarillo, cilantro, crispy corn, giant corn and sweet potato) or the Cuban sandwich. Meat lovers can feast on classic burgers, Smoked St. Louis Baby Back Ribs, served in a root beer BBQ sauce with french fries and corn on the cob. or the Miami Cowboy Platter (prime ribeye steak, the ribs, thick cut pork belly and andouille sausage, plus sides).

She-Crab soup at Café Americano Ocean Drive. MICHAEL PISARRI

A chef’s tasting menu for $40 includes choices like she-crab soup, Cajun-style barbecued shrimp and spicy shrimp pasta.

There’s even a New York-style pizza menu for those late night cravings. Or early morning cravings. We won’t judge you.

Café Americano Ocean Drive

Where: 1144 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach

Hours: Breakfast 7-11 a.m. Sunday-Saturday; lunch, dinner and all-day breakfast 11 a.m.-midnight Sunday-Saturday

More information: www.cafeamericano.com