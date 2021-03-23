This new Middle Eastern restaurant in Miami Beach has a secret, exclusive rooftop bar

The terrace at Layla overlooks the Collins Canal. There’s also an indoor dining area.

Layla, the latest Middle Eastern restaurant to arrive on Miami Beach, cares deeply about cuisine. But culture is its heart and soul.

“The inspiration around this restaurant wasn’t the cuisine of the Levant but rather their dining culture,” said Miami native Daniel Levine, head of food and beverage for the restaurant. “Through my many trips to Israel, I was most impressed with the way people dine and how their cuisine encourages human connection.”

The restaurant, which opens April 1 at the Kayak Miami Beach hotel, comes from Miami-based hospitality brand Life House, the team that created Terras in Little Havana, Parcela Cafe, Mama Joon and Wildflower. Led by founder Rami Zeidan, who lives in Miami, Layla features indoor dining and an outdoor terrace that overlooks the Collins canal. Dinner is the main focus, with plates and entrees ranging from $12 to $32, but there’s also a weekend brunch.

In the spirit of connecting diners, the menu from Chef John Latrellis, another Miami native, offers many shareable plates. A good start might be the social mezze platter with fresh-baked bread, a variety of Mediterranean dips (hummus, labneh, babaganoush) and specialties such as spicy eggplant toast, harissa tuna ceviche and Israeli salad.

The interior of Layla at the Kayak Miami Beach hotel.

You’ll find braised lamb, Za’atar spiced chicken and grilled branzino on the menu but also vegetarian fare, including roasted cauliflower with shawarma spice; mushrooms with goat cheese, creamed lentils and pickled red chilies; falafel with caramelized tomato tahini and urfa peppers.

There’s also a special craft cocktail program, which you can try out at the hidden rooftop bar — but only if you’re lucky and/or special. The bar, which you access through a secret stairwell, is invitation only. How do you get an invitation? Layla isn’t telling. All you can do is make a reservation and hope for the best. Considering the menu, this does not seem to be a hardship.

The restaurant will also be hosting Chef Ignacio Mattos of Estela and Altro Paradiso restaurants in New York to cook for one night only on May 20 as part of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

A table inside Layla at the Kayak Miami Beach hotel.

La yla

Address: Kayak Miami Beach, 2216 Park Ave. in Collins Park

Opening: April 1

Reservations: OpenTable only