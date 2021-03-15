This 24-hour Las Vegas restaurant just opened its second South Beach location

Café Americano specializes in classic American brunch dishes, and you can order them all day. Latin comfort fare, seafood dishes and ribs are on the menu, too.

Café Americano, the 24-hour dining spot from Las Vegas, has just opened its second South Beach location.

The first, which opened at the Hotel Victor on Ocean Drive in December, has expanded to the Redbury South Beach Hotel on Collins Avenue.

If you haven’t made it there yet, here’s what you need to know about Café Americano, which also has locations in Caesar’s Palace and Paris Hotel in Las Vegas: it specializes in American brunch classics, and you can order them all day. The All American Breakfast ($17) with two eggs, meat, house potatoes and toast; a breakfast burrito ($18) with scrambled eggs, chorizo, bacon, cheese, avocado pico degallo and roasted jalapeno cream; and huevos rancheros, ($18), corn tortillas with two eggs, black beans, chorizo and more.

One of the specialties is the Carrot Cake French toast ($17), which uses brioche and is griddled in spiced batter with carrot, raisin and pecan cream cheese filling and candied carrots.

The restaurants have added a few seafood dishes to the menu, too: tuna tartare ($19); tropical ceviche with corvina and shrimp ($17); and a blackened mahi sandwich ($19). You can also order grilled or blackened mahi as an entree ($29) or spicy shrimp scampi ($28).

Both restaurants are currently abiding by Miami Beach’s citywide midnight curfew but will open round the clock once it is lifted. Both also feature elaborate craft cocktail programs.

Pancakes at Café Americano, which now has a location at Collins Avenue in addition to its Ocean Drive spot. MICHAEL PISARRI

Café Americano Collins Avenue

Address: Redbury South Beach, 1776 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

More information: www.cafeamericano.com