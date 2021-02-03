This waterfront Miami Beach hotel has a chic new restaurant and a retro glam lounge

The outdoor terrace at Ambersweet, the new restaurant at The Confidante Miami Beach.

There’s a new place to eat and a new place to drink at The Confidante Miami Beach.

Ambersweet restaurant has just opened at the retro-cool oceanfront hotel, with a separate lounge with its own menu of bar bites.

With 108 seats, guests can choose to eat in the elegant dining room or opt outside on the patio under the stars. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and the menu, curated by Executive Chef Armando Diaz, features old favorites, some with a new twist.

Think housemade pastrami Benedict or Calle Ocho Avocado Toast on a crispy plantain toston. For lunch, there’s the comforting steak frites but also octopus tacos. The dinner menu includes East and West Coast oysters, lobster ravioli, steaks, seared sea scallops and mushroom bolognese.

And then there are the special touches like the tableside pouring of sauce to oils made specially for The Confidante.

The interior dining room at Ambersweet at The Confidante Miami Beach. MICHAEL PISARRI

“I am thrilled to bring our vision and menu to life here at Ambersweet,” Senior Chef Rachel Nugent said in a press release. “We’re bringing something sophisticated but approachable to The Confidante Miami Beach with dishes that feature the freshest locally sourced ingredients and combine tastes of modern American cuisine with diverse flavors of international cultures.”

Next to Ambersweet is The Lounge at The Confidante, with its own cocktail and bites menu (think scallop crudo, charcuterie and cheese boards, oysters). It’s inspired by 1950s socialite Bethany Anne “Babs” Beckwith from Miami Beach’s golden era. Specialty cocktails include a Smoked Negroni with thyme torched on hickory wood and DropMe Lemon Drop with a playful ice sphere and a mini hammer to crack it. Whimsy!

The lounge features live music on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The Lounge at The Confidante is open daily, with live music on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. MICHAEL PISARRI

Ambersweet

Where: The Confidante Hotel, 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Hours: Open from 7-11 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for lunch daily; 6-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday for dinner. The Lounge at The Confidante is open from 3 p.m.-midnight daily.

More information: www.ambersweetmiami.com

Have a little cocktail fun with the Drop Me Lemon Drop, which comes with a mini hammer.