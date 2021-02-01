These five restaurants are a hit in New York. Will Miami love them too?

Osteria Morini in Miami Beach is one of several new New-York based concepts coming to Miami.

Tech bros aren’t the only ones coming to Miami.

Now the restaurants are coming, too.

As local restaurants spent the past year battling to survive the COVID-19 pandemic — with some of our favorites losing the fight — entrepreneurs from points north are here or on the way to try their luck.

Is this such a bad thing? Not necessarily.

Here are a few of the New York-based spots popping up in the Magic City.

Osteria Morini

Osteria Morini has outdoor seating along the Collins Canal. MICHAEL PISARRI

Now open inside the Kimpton Palomar South Beach, this Northern Italian spot from the group behind the Michelin-star rated Marea and Ai Fiori is only open for dinner service at the moment but plans breakfast, lunch and brunch service to start in a few months. You can dine on grilled meat and seafood as well as signature pasta dishes indoors or outside along the Collins Canal.

1750 Alton Rd, Miami Beach

Red Rooster

The dining room at Red Rooster Overtown Carlos Frías cfrias@miamiherald.com

It took more than four years of planning, but now the dining room at Marcus Samuelsson’s import from Harlem is a busy, buzzy place in Overtown, and it has helped spark interest in Miami’s historic Black neighborhood. Based on the menu of his original Red Rooster, the dishes here often feature Miami twists. Here’s what you absolutely have to order. Trust us.

920 NW Second Ave., Overtown

Freehold

The lobby bar at Freehold Miami in Wynwood.

This hospitality concept from Brooklyn opened its second location in — where else? — Wynwood, where hipness thrives (for now, anyway). There’s a cafe, a pizza place and a couple of bars, plus an outdoor courtyard and a space for live music. The pizza, of course, is thin-crust NYC pizza, and you can also order beer and wine.

2219 NW Second Ave., Miami

Cote

Get ready for a luxury steak experience at New York’s Cote, which is opening its first restaurant in Miami.

Coming later this month to Miami’s Design District is the new location for Michelin-star New York steakhouse Cote, which specializes in Korean barbecue. Steak is the specialty, of course — Cote is the only Korean steakhouse in the world to earn a Michelin star. This is the sort of swanky spot that has its own signature salt, an omakase steak experience and 1,200 wines on the wine list, including a few from the 1870s.

3900 NE Second Ave., Miami

Carbone

The restaurant empire of Major Food Group is on its way to Miami, starting with the opening of Manhattan’s Carbone at the former site of Upland in Miami Beach, near Prime 112 and Joe’s Stone Crab. Think classic Italian-American “red sauce” dishes that are meant to be shared: veal Parmesan, spicy rigatoni, a classic Cesar salad. The group also will take over the Design District spaces of two short-lived restaurants, Kaido and Ember from Brad Kilgore to open a Japanese fusion spot later this spring. They also have a nearby space ready for an Italian-style trattoria planned for early fall.

49 Collins Ave., Miami Beach