Six restaurants and a towering bar: Will this outdoor spot be the new heart of Wynwood?

The Tower Bar rises above The Oasis outdoor venue in Wynwood facing the restaurants, which are located in shipping containers (note the yellow and blue containers at left). There’s also a bar at the bottom of the Tower.

The Oasis makes you wonder: Is this huge new spot destined to become the heart of Wynwood?

Seems like a possibility. The sprawling, 35,000-square-foot space on North Miami Avenue is all about outdoor drinking, eating and entertainment, with six restaurants in colorful shipping containers, an indoor/outdoor cocktail lounge and space for art, retail and live performances.

The first thing you see is The Tower Bar, also made from shipping containers and covered with a mural by Spanish artist Antonio Marest, as it looms over a courtyard. There’s an outdoor stage for weekly musical performances. Sven Vogtland and Alan Drummond (Coyo Taco, 1-800-Lucky and the new Moxy South Beach) are managing the creative space, so expect large and intimate live musical shows.

If you seek a different, casual-chic vibe, head to Huacachina, the large indoor/outdoor bar, which also has a private dining room and its own unique atmosphere. Expect DJs every night to go with your craft cocktails.

The bar at Huacachina, the indoor/outdoor cocktail lounge.

Six restaurants will make their Miami debuts at The Oasis:

Alidoro: The menu includes more than 20 different Italian sandwiches, with a dinner menu of classic Italian dishes with a Miami twist. It has its own private-label Prosecco Rose, too.

Buya Dumplings + Buns: The team behind Buya Izakaya and Buya Ramen offers Asian street food.

Chikin: The first U.S. location of this Canadian brand will serve crispy chicken sandwiches and Asian sides from the Scotch + Bacon hospitality group.

Mr. Mandolin: Gyros, kebabs, salads and other Mediterranean fare from the team behind Mandolin Aegean Bistro.

Prince Street Pizza: This New York transplant serves signature pies, some of which are made with New York City water. Really.

Los Buenos: This taqueria, a sibling to Coyo Taco, serves tacos, burritos and quesadillas.

Developers Erik Rutter and David Weitz have no doubt as to the fate of The Oasis.

“We believe that The Oasis is going to be the new cultural epicenter of not only Wynwood but also Miami and South Florida,” they said in a statement.

The Oasis, which will also be home to weekend festivals, art installations, theater and stand-up acts and neighborhood events, is scheduled to open in April 2021.

Huacahina has an indoor lounge and private dining area at The Oasis in Wynwood.

The Oasis

Address: 2335 N. Miami Avenue, Miami

Hours: Oasis is open 11 a.m.-midnight daily; restaurants open noon-midnight.

Opening: April 2021

The Tower Bar and restaurants at The Oasis in Wynwood.