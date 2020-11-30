This new Wynwood spot has a hidden speakeasy, outdoor hammocks and a pizza ventanita

The lobby bar at Freehold Miami in Wynwood.

When is a boutique hotel not a boutique hotel?

When it’s Freehold Miami.

The hospitality concept from Brooklyn is opening its second U.S. location this week in Wynwood, and it arrives with a boutique hotel vibe but no actual rooms to sleep in. That’s OK. You’re not going to want to sleep. You’re going to want to explore the space, which includes a café, a pizza place and a couple of bars, an outdoor courtyard and a live music and event space.

Of course, if you want to rent a work space on the weekdays, you can do that, too. But at night and on the weekends, Freehold Miami is all about socializing.

At the café, you can grab some Counter Culture Coffee (a Miami-based business) or maybe some snacks. Walk through the lobby and discover the lobby bar.

If you prefer to be outside – and who doesn’t these days? — keep walking through the lobby and you’ll enter a 4,000-square courtyard with a teak deck and an aqua turfed area for lounging. Sorry, no swimming pool, but this space was made for hanging out. You can lounge around in hammocks, bean bag chairs, benches or day beds and order drinks from the outdoor bar, which has a small stage for live music.

There’s also a 750-square-foot Club Room on the other side of the courtyard, which can be rented out for private events, and a hidden speakeasy-style venue.

At Freehold Miami, the pizza is thin and crispy, just like it is in Brooklyn.

Easier to find is the Freehold’s pizza spot, which serves up thin and crispy pizza, soft drinks, beer and wine. You can order in the shop or from one of two walk-up windows that are accessible from the street or from inside the courtyard. You know how Miami likes a good ventanita.

A new restaurant is coming to the lobby area soon, too.

So why did Freehold choose to open its second location in Miami?

“We fell in love with Wynwood a few years back when we first visited the area and thought that the concept would be a perfect fit for the ever-growing neighborhood,” said co-founder Brice Jones in a press release. “Freehold is so much more than just a bar or a restaurant. We know we’ve accomplished our goal as owners and creators when we see people arrive and utilize the space to work or host a meeting during the day and stay to enjoy cocktails as space as it transforms, offering a completely different evening ambience.”

Freehold Miami

Where: 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami

Opens: Dec. 4

More information: FreeholdMiami.com